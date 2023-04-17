This past week the legislature began debate on Sen. Brewer’s bill LB254. This bill would require the Legislative Council, through the Executive Board, to develop and maintain a publicly accessible digital internet archive of closed-captioned video coverage of the Legislature. This would include floor debate and public committee hearings starting with the 109th Legislature First Session in January 2025.

Additionally, this week we moved four budget bills to select file: LB282, LB799, LB815 and LB816. LB282 provides payment for claims against the state that are required by statute to be reviewed by the Legislature.

LB799 provides for an increase in the salaries for the Chief Justice and the other justices of the Supreme Court. The salary will be $212,316.37 starting July 1, 2023 and increase to $225,055.35 starting July 1, 2024.

LB815 appropriates funds for the salaries for the members of the Legislature for this biennium. This separate appropriation bill is required by the State Constitution and funds the $12,000 annual salary of each senator and the corresponding employer payroll contribution for Social Security.

LB816 is another budget bill to provide for the salaries and benefits of certain state officers as required by the State Constitution. This bill includes the salaries for judges, members of the Parole Board, the Tax Commissioner, and Constitutional Officers such as the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Treasurer and Attorney General.

The week wrapped up with LB227, a Health and Human Services committee priority bill introduced by Sen. Hansen. The bill provides for an increase in Medicaid reimbursement to a hospital. Additionally, the bill was amended with AM1332 that contained a large number of bills that were heard in their committee.

What we are seeing now in the Legislative process is that committee priority bills are being amended with a number of additional committee bills. If these bills are not amended into the priority bill they would not be considered as there is not enough time remaining in the session for them to be placed on the agenda. You can find more information on the amendment on the Nebraska Legislature's website.

I want to take a moment and thank former Sen. Suzanne Geist for her work in the legislature. Last week she stepped down from her role as representative of Legislative District 25 in order to focus on her campaign for mayor of Lincoln. I want to wish her luck with her mayoral race. She will be missed.

On a happier note, Gov. Pillen announced his appointment of Sen. Carolyn Bosn who was sworn in by Chief Justice Heavican as the new representative for Legislative District 25. Sen. Bosn is an attorney and adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Sen. Bosn will complete Sen. Geist’s term and plans to run in November 2024.

