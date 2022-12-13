Larksong Writers Place hosts nine Midwest authors for holiday party

LINCOLN — Registration is now available for the third annual Larksong Writers Place Speed Writing and Reading Holiday party, to be held the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, online via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free event is an opportunity for worldwide attendees to listen to readings and learn from poetry- and prose-writing workshops led by nine different well-known authors.

This year’s readers include Kelly Madigan, Ryan Boyland, Michelle Pierce Lyles, Kevin Clouther and Amelia Montez. The workshop leaders are Marge Saiser, Twyla Hansen, Karen Shoemaker and Lucy Adkins.

Burnout, busyness and fear of rejection can cause aspiring and professional writers alike to stop writing. Larksong’s holiday party will be an inspiring time to connect with other writers, learn from the best, and most of all write, says Executive Director Karen Shoemaker.

“Writers desperately want a quiet, dedicated place to connect and write,” Shoemaker said. “Larksong Writers Place was founded for that very purpose. With our online workshops and in-house events, Larksong supports all serious writers, no matter their publication status.”

Unlike some writing workshops, Larksong’s Holiday Party is meant to be fast-paced.

“We’ll alternate between five-minute readings and 15-minute writing workshops in a 90-minute time frame,” said Shoemaker. “Each workshop will start with a craft talk and end with a writing prompt. You’ll not only leave the event inspired but you’ll have some new writing too!”

After the presentations, there will be a Q&A with writers and other participants.

Tickets to the holiday party are free and may be retrieved by registering for the event online at larksongwritersplace.org/Store-Admin/Store/p/reading-writing-holiday-party1. Donations are also welcomed. All donations go to help Larksong provide free programming and low-fee writing classes as well as pay its writing instructors.

Larksong Writers Place is located at 1600 N. Cotner Boulevard, Lincoln. To learn more and support Larksong, visit larksongwritersplace.org.

Established in 2020, Larksong Writers Place has grown to become a Midwestern-based staple in helping serious writers further develop and share their skills. To date, Larksong has hosted dozens of writing workshops and webinars, led by nationally recognized authors and teachers, and attended by hundreds of writers from all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

Larksong’s mission is to inspire people to create a better world through writing and storytelling. Larksong provides in-person and online writing workshops, educational community events, individual manuscript consulting, and co-working space services for beginning to seasoned writers who want to advance their skills outside of a university or college framework.