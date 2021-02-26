Lancaster County to offer emergency rental, utility assistance for residents

LINCOLN – Lancaster County has received approximately $1.4 million in federal relief to help Lancaster County residents who are facing eviction or utility disconnection. The Emergency Rental Assistance assists households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords and tenants are eligible to apply.

Residents who are eligible to apply must meet the following criteria:

- You, or an adult member of your household, has had a loss of income due to COVID-19.

- You have an unpaid rent balance that began on or after March 1, 2020.

- Must not duplicate other federal, state, or local assistance.

- Your household income restrictions (before March 1, 2020) apply.

- These funds are available only to those who live outside the Lincoln city limits. The City of Lincoln will have its own application process.

The following assistance is available: