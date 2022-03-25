Junior Central Players place first

DAVID CITY – In their first competitive outing of the season, Raymond Central Junior High School’s speech team placed first in their inaugural appearance at the David City Invitational speech contest on March 14.

Junior Central Players speech team coach Kent R. Millington said that David City, Boone Central and Columbus Scotus offered very tough competition this year.

“In year’s past we have had very spirited competition and this year was no different,” said Millington.

Fifteen Junior Central Players, competing with 30 entries, made the trip to David City.

“This was a very good starting meet for us. The competition was very good and I think we had a good showing,” said Millington.

In individual competition, first through sixth place were awarded medals.

Medaling for Raymond Central were the following:

First place: Kayla Tran, Entertainment; Malayna McFarling, Impromptu; Mitchell Hellerich, Informative Public Address.

Second place: Tierney Twohig, Impromptu; Malayna McFarling, Informative Public Address.

Third place: Isabelle Soden, Impromptu; Grace Reed, Poetry; Mitchell Hellerich, Serious Prose.

Fourth place: Julia Wolfe, Declamation; Josie Kohl, Entertainment and Humorous Prose; Marissa Jensen, Persuasive.

Fifth place: Isabelle Alexander, Informative and Poetry; Tierney Twohig, Persuasive.

Sixth place: Grace Reed, Entertainment; Khloe Cuttlers, Humorous Prose; Julia Wolfe, Persuasive; Kayla Tran, Poetry; Marissa Jensen, Serious Prose.

The team will compete next at Creighton Prep Friday, April 1.