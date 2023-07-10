IN A RUSH: Ethan and Lydia Landauer were focused on corralling as much candy as possible as the Ceresco Days parade began on Saturday evening.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Samuel Crisler
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today