Huffman has record setting performance at DC West Invite

WATERLOO- The Cedar Bluffs Cross Country team traveled to Waterloo to take part in the DC West Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, September 2nd. Five of the nine participating schools were Class A and B schools. Only one other school was Class D.

The Wildcat boys team finished just six points behind Class B Ralston in eighth place with 140 points.

The group was led by Graham Huffman. The sophomore placed 20th to set a new Cedar Bluffs course record at Sycamore Farms running a 20:01.74. Freshman Chris Amaya crossed the line in 38th place with a time of 22:54.

Senior Coday Clark was the third Wildcat harrier to cross the finish line in 41st place clocking a 23:33.94. Clark was followed by senior Reese Hunt, sophomore Samuel Schmidt, and junior Tyler Marten finishing 45th, 46th, and 47th in times of 24:33.88, 26:26.32, and 26:26.50 respectively.

Sophomore Nash Honeywell and freshman Gabe Foley both ran in the junior varsity run placing 47th and 56th in times of 25:40.55 and 31:39.91.

The girls team was not able to field a full team this week. Freshman Kathaleen Tapia-Riddle placed 31st in the varsity run with a time of 28:25. Freshman Caitlin Reade and Jasmine Guerrero ran in the junior varsity run placing 31st and 40th respectively and clocking times of 30:25.29 and 35:48.97.

This week the Cedar Bluffs is at the Fremont Bergan Invite at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Camp Calvin Crest.