History Nebraska announces Rural Preservation Grant

LINCOLN – The National Park Service has awarded $350,000 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to History Nebraska (P22AP01544). The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has developed a sub-grant program, Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation program, to assist owners of historic properties in Nebraska communities with populations under 30,000.

More details about the sub-grant program are available at https://history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation with the application opening in December.

Nebraska was among eleven other applicants to receive the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants this year and the only SHPO to receive such funding in this round. A total of $7.275 million was awarded nationwide to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities. Now in its fourth year, the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants are named for a former executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

Congress appropriates funding for various programs, including the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant, through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist preservation projects in all states, territories, and many tribal lands. For more information about the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant, visit https://go.nps.gov/revitalization.