Health measures extended through Oct. 28

LINCOLN – With COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths still at high levels, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced last week that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that was set to expire Sept. 30 has been extended through Thursday, Oct. 28. There are no changes to the DHM that took effect Aug. 26.

The DHM continues to require that all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors. The DHM requires business owners to ensure their patrons ages two and older wear masks any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.

“The data tells us that our situation is still critical, and our community is not yet in a position where we can safely end the indoor mask requirement,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “We must exercise caution and not remove measures too soon only to have numbers quickly reverse and start heading in the wrong direction once again. I know this is not the news we were hoping for but it’s important to understand that extending the mask requirement is a necessary step to help us get through this surge and back to where we want to be.”