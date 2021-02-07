Grain, hay stocks were down for November

LINCOLN – Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020 totaled 1.31 billion bushels, down 11% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 810 million bushels are stored on farms, down 14% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 504 million bushels, are down 6% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 206 million bushels, down 21% from last year. On-farm stocks of 61.0 million bushels are down 31% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks, at 145 million bushels, are down 16% from 2019.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 49.7 million bushels, down 8% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 2.00 million bushels are down 66% from 2019, and off-farm stocks of 47.7 million bushels are down 1% from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 7.03 million bushels, down 30% from last year. On-farm stocks of 700,000 bushels are down 50% and off-farm holdings of 6.33 million bushels are down27% from last year.
Oats stored in all positions totaled 1.32 million bushels. On-farm oats totaled 530,000 bushels, down 21% from 2019, and off-farm stocks totaled 788,000 bushels.
Barley stored off-farm totaled 204,000 bushels.
Hay stocks on Nebraska farms totaled 4.20 million tons, unchanged from last year.
Grain storage capacity in Nebraska totaled 2.19 billion bushels, up 10 million bushels from Dec. 1, 2019. Total grain storage capacity is comprised of 1.20 billion bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 990 million bushels of off-farm storage, up 10 million bushels from last year.