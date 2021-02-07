Grain, hay stocks were down for November

LINCOLN – Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020 totaled 1.31 billion bushels, down 11% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 810 million bushels are stored on farms, down 14% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 504 million bushels, are down 6% from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 206 million bushels, down 21% from last year. On-farm stocks of 61.0 million bushels are down 31% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks, at 145 million bushels, are down 16% from 2019.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 49.7 million bushels, down 8% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 2.00 million bushels are down 66% from 2019, and off-farm stocks of 47.7 million bushels are down 1% from last year.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 7.03 million bushels, down 30% from last year. On-farm stocks of 700,000 bushels are down 50% and off-farm holdings of 6.33 million bushels are down27% from last year.

Oats stored in all positions totaled 1.32 million bushels. On-farm oats totaled 530,000 bushels, down 21% from 2019, and off-farm stocks totaled 788,000 bushels.