Gossin, Lichtas selected for All-Star Marching Band Camp

ASHLAND – Ceresco Chapter 198 Order of the Eastern Star is pleased to announce the names of the two band students from Ashland-Greenwood High School who have been chosen to receive a $350.00 scholarship from the chapter to attend the Masonic All-Star Marching Band Camp in Kearney.

They are Tatum Gossin and Riley Lichtas.

The Masonic All-Star Marching Band Camp is a one-week camp held in conjunction with the Nebraska Shrine Bowl on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Nebraska Blue Lodges, Eastern Star Chapters, Shrine Clubs, Scottish and York Rite Bodies, individuals and companies sponsor high school band students from all over the state to attend this first-rate marching band camp.