Editor,

Well, I see that Raymond Central wants to have another bond issue for an elementary school. Here we go again. It seems like only yesterday, but it’s been 20 years. Wow! This time it’s 40 million. Double wow!

Funny thing, 20 years. Myself, and many others, wanted to centralize and do this very thing, with some of the same reasons begin given now, but we were told no. They must have schools in the towns and that’s what they got.

It’s been reported that they have been having “patron” meetings since 2019. I would be willing to bet that the majority of the taxpayers that live in the district have no idea what kind of malarkey those “patrons” are cooking up.

In many ways, the district is smaller now than 20 years ago. The population has seen no real growth, and if you move the schools out of town, you will likely stop future growth. Who would want to move to a town and bus their kids to a school in the middle of nowhere that most people couldn’t find on a map?

In another 20 years, these “patrons” will be begging Wahoo, Waverly, Malcolm and East Butler to take the kids that are left.

Twenty years. I’ve changed my mind – leave the schools in town because this idea is nonsense.

Mike Rexilius Davey