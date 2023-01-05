Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

Nicole E. Josephsen vs. Thomas D. Josephsen, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Cheyann D. Parr vs. Zachary J. Parr, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Civil Orders

Clifton G. Hannah vs. Heather Beckman, order of dismissal.

Constance D. Hannah vs. Heather Beckman, order of dismissal.

Sandra K. Frauen vs. Michael L. Ward; United States Cellular Corporation; and John Doe and Jane Doe, real names unknown, order of dismissal.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Rachelle Leggio, Omaha, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two years probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Joshua M. Bolte, Omaha, attempt of a class 2 felony, sentenced to four to eight years in jail (credit 140 days time served); theft-receiving stolen property $5,000-plus, four to eight years in jail; attempt of a class 2 felony, two to three years in jail; possession of a controlled substance, one to two years in jail (sentences are concurrent).

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Miles Otte, Colon, driving under the influence-.15-plus, sentenced to two days jail (credit one day time served), 12 months probation, license revoked one year, interlock device, $500 fine; resisting arrest-first offense, 12 months probation.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Scott B. Kubicek, Elkhorn, $25; Robert J. McKelvey, Fremont, $25; Colton E. Kulback, Omaha, $25; Kevin M. Rudick, Wahoo, $25; Krystina A. Ernesti, Mead, $25; Peyton R. Vinckier, Ashland, $200; Jorge Urias, Omaha, $125; Brittany E. Theophile, Omaha, $75; Elizabeth M. Sanchez, Lincoln, $75; Jose Antonia Ruiz Sanchez, Fremont, $125; Whitney R. Petersen, Yutan, $125; Rony E. Grijalva-Piedrasanta, Yutan, $125; Zachary K. Bales, Ashland, $75.

Violate stop or yield sign: Jared A. Dvorak, Brainard, $75; Jeffrey L. Robertson, Lincoln, $75; Kaley J. Henriksen, Eagle, $75.

No operator’s license: Jose Antonia Ruiz Sanchez, Fremont, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Mya L. Russell, Lincoln, $25; Daniel J. Vonseggern, Wahoo, $25; Nahum D. Baeza, Lincoln, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Joel N. Weitenkamp, Hooper, $125; Alisha J. Leif, Lincoln, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Gabriel Antonio Bautz of Burlington, Wisconsin And Savanna Brielle Williams of Burlington, Wisconsin, applied on Dec. 27.

Joshua Drew Vculek Graber of Wahoo and Haylie Onalee Schall of Wahoo, applied on Dec. 27.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

William F. II and Renee F. Hancock to Justin Barry, et al, and Jessica Roth, et al, lot 1, Hillside Estates I 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Justin Barry, et al, and Jessica Roth, et al to William F. II and Renee F. Hancock, lot 1, Hillside Estates I 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jordan and Amber Kavan to Tyler Going, et al, and Natalie Robert, et al, 07-15-06 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

James S. and Angela J. Witte to PRZ, LLC, lot 7, 9 Wahoo Industries Airpark of Wahoo.

Abram D. and Stephanie M. Marshall to James. S. and Angela J. Whitte, lot 7, 9 Wahoo Industries Airpark of Wahoo.

Initium Novum, LLC to Abram D. Marshall, lot 7, 9 Wahoo Industries Airpark of Wahoo.

Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Phillip A. and Angela D. Cummings, lot 14, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Joan M. Behrens to Clock Real Estate, LLC, 29-16-08 W 1/2 NE 1/4.

David and Dorene Cozad to Kendall and Jessica Church, lot 3, Whitneys of Cedar Bluffs.

Clock Real Estate, LLC to Steadman Real Estate, LLC, lot 1, 2 in block 163, County of Wahoo.

Ann F. Healy Estate to Patrick Healy, et al, Joann Mudlitz, et al, and Mary Hailey, et al, 08-14-05 S 1/2 SE 1/4.

Otto Properties, LLC to Bruce A. and Jill S. Wischmann, block 18, Deans of Ashland.

Mead Corner Storage to Norma L. Konecky, lot 2, Koneckys of Mead.

Mead Corner Storage to Norma L. Konecky, partial lot 5, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

Vanseventer Farms, LP to Double K Farms, LLC, 03-14-09 E 1/2 SW 1/4.

David R. and Dennette D. Higel to David R. and Dennette D. Higel, lot 3 in block 2, Timbercrest of Yutan.

Velgene M. and Cynthia J. Karstens to Zach and Chelsea Toebben, 30-16-06 partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.

Deanne K. Homes to Nazdravi, LLC, partial lot 14, 15 in block 3, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

Michael and Holly Stillwell to Malibu Holdings, LLC, lot 58, Estates Provence Phase 3 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Gerald and Monica Osmera to Steven M. and Linda R. Niemann, 09-14-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

E. Jeanne Lambert Trust to Leigh A. Ochsner, 06-12-09 NE 1/4.

Teresa M.L. McAllister to Teresa M.L. Trost, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 3, Dunning and Detweilers of Yutan.

Lorraine M. Shanahan Trust to Lorraine M. Shanahan Marital Trust, lot 9, Valparaiso Tracts 23-13-5 of Valparaiso.

Sandra Frauen, et al, and Michael Ward, et al, to Sandra Frauen, 33-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Eric H. and Traci L. Hummel to Eric H. and Traci L. Hummel, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 99, County of Wahoo.

Claudia J. Beasley, et al, and Larry Veskerna, et al, Darold D. and Angela H. Foster, lot 6 in block 1, Jasas of Wahoo.

Timothy R. Houfek to Luke and Christina Glaser, 05-15-06 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

David L. and Beth A. Wirka to Glen R. Wirka, 36-17-07 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Darold D. and Angela H. Foster to Travis E. and Kristine Roberts, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 106, County of Wahoo.

Darrel Swanson to Darrel and Diana K. Swanson, 32-13-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Darrel Swanson to Darrel and Diana K. Swanson, lot 2, Gospel Ridge of Ceresco.

Abram D. and Stephanie Marshall to Timothy and Deborah Lowndes, lot 13, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Oakview Builders, Inc., lot 6 in block 2, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Jeffrey S. and Theresa L. Peitzmeier to Phil Ellsworth, et al, and Michelle L. Brandenburg, et al, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 10, Leshara of Leshara.

Thomas M. Fritsch to Sara V. Fritsch, lot 1 D R Ranches Sublot of 7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Malcolm J. Bussen to Malcolm J. Bussen, 11-14-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Hollst-Lawn Cemetery Association to Hollst-Lawn Cemetery Association, 33-15-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Steven C. and Marilyn A. Houfek to Steven C. and Marilyn A. Houfek, 29-17-07 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Serendipity, LLC to T.J. Group Investments, LLC, partial lot 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 6, Weston of Weston.

Diane M. Stewart, et al, and Douglas W. Pfanstiel, et al, to Diane M. Stewart Trust, block A, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Janice M. Phillips to Janice M. Phillips Trust, lot 10 in block 4, Carlsons Heights Second of Yutan.

Fredd and Carol Richart Trust to 3801 Harney, LLC, 34-13-06 NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Jerry A. and Cozette D. Sorrick to Michael T. and Lisa A. Steffen, lot 3, Adams Wagon Trail Ranches 12-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Leland P. and Lynn J. Nygren to Frontier Cooperative Company, lot 5, Frontier Industrial Park Replat 2 of Rural Subdivisions.

Frontier Cooperative Company to Leland P. and Lynn J. Nygren, lot 4, Frontier Industrial Park Replat 2 of Rural Subdivisions.

Leslie C. McCan Estate to Michael J. McCan, 11-12-09 partial NE 1/4.