Fire destroys Malmo home

MALMO – A rural Malmo family left for lunch and came back to a fire that had engulfed their home.
The two-story white farmhouse on an idyllic acreage owned by Chris and Amanda Benkusky suffered fire, smoke and water damage Thursday, Oct. 21 after a fire of unknown origin began in a second floor bedroom.
Fire departments from five Saunders County communities fought the blaze at 1963 County Road 21 northeast of Malmo.
Personnel from Wahoo and Weston were called first to the scene after a report of smoke coming from the second floor. Later, Colon, Malmo and Prague were called to provide manpower and water. The rural area does not have fire hydrants.
Chris Benkusky said no one was home when the fire broke out. He, his wife and three-year-old daughter had gone to Wahoo for lunch. They arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.
“We had no idea,” he said, still in shock as he watched firefighters climb onto the roof to shoot water into a gaping hole on the second floor of his home.
Chris Benkusky said an unidentified man was on the scene when he and his wife arrived.
“Thank God he was here and knew what to do because I was panicking,” he said.
Chris Benkusky said he grabbed a garden hose to try to do something before the fire department arrived quickly.
The family moved to the acreage from Wahoo. Chris Benkusky, originally from Ceresco, said he and his wife had been searching for a rural home for years until they found this one, which they purchased from Rob and Jodi Foxworthy last November. Amanda Benkusky is a native of Wahoo.
“We made it out to the country and now our house burned down,” Chris Benkusky said.
Chris Benkusky said his wife had been working in the upstairs bedroom earlier in the day, removing lathe and plaster from the walls. The debris remained in the back of their pickup as he watched firefighters battle the blaze. Their plan was to replace the lathe and plaster with drywall, he said.
Last February, the Wahoo Newspaper reported that Amanda Benkusky had found items in the walls of the home as she had been renovating various rooms. She discovered photos, newspaper, books, toys, hair pins and other miscellaneous objects.
Along with their three-year-old, the Benkuskys have two other children, ages 8 and 15. They were in school at the time of the fire.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.