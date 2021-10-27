Fire destroys Malmo home

MALMO – A rural Malmo family left for lunch and came back to a fire that had engulfed their home.

The two-story white farmhouse on an idyllic acreage owned by Chris and Amanda Benkusky suffered fire, smoke and water damage Thursday, Oct. 21 after a fire of unknown origin began in a second floor bedroom.

Fire departments from five Saunders County communities fought the blaze at 1963 County Road 21 northeast of Malmo.

Personnel from Wahoo and Weston were called first to the scene after a report of smoke coming from the second floor. Later, Colon, Malmo and Prague were called to provide manpower and water. The rural area does not have fire hydrants.

Chris Benkusky said no one was home when the fire broke out. He, his wife and three-year-old daughter had gone to Wahoo for lunch. They arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

“We had no idea,” he said, still in shock as he watched firefighters climb onto the roof to shoot water into a gaping hole on the second floor of his home.

Chris Benkusky said an unidentified man was on the scene when he and his wife arrived.

“Thank God he was here and knew what to do because I was panicking,” he said.