Families speak about AltEn issues

“So it’s basically our own Flint, Mich. story,” said Emily Loftus.

Their six-year-old has always had respiratory issues, Emily Loftus said, but they thought the cause was allergies. Now their two-year-old is developing similar issues.

“And now we’re questioning did we cause this? We bought this house we thought it was going to be a great house for kids with two acres to run and play and breathe fresh country air,” she said.

Emily Loftus said their well was tested and the results did not show any contamination. But they switched to bottled water to be safe. She also worries about possible soil contamination in their garden and fruit trees. She asked experts, but they didn’t have any answers.

“Nothing like this had happened before. So they didn’t know how to advise us,” she said.

They have thought about moving away, but realize it could be difficult to sell their home with the AltEn issue hanging over their heads.

“Our assessed property value keeps rising with no adjustment downward to the tax levy so it’s costing more and more to live next to this monstrosity,” Emily Loftus added.