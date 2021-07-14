Families speak about AltEn issues

MEAD – When Emily and Ray Loftus bathe their small children, they have to stand guard that the youngsters do not swallow the bath water.
“So these are things that you might not always think about, but we do every time we give the kids a bath,” Emily Loftus said.
The Loftus family has been using bottled water to drink and cook with after they learned that there was potential contamination at the AltEn ethanol plant near their Mead home. Their home is also surrounded by fields where the byproduct from the plant was spread, Emily Loftus said.
The ethanol plant was shut down in February after officials determined the byproduct from processing treated seed corn into ethanol was potentially harmful. The state has filed a lawsuit against the company. The complaint ultimately seeks that AltEn must dispose of the pesticide-ridden distillers grains and wastewater being stored on the property, conform to laws and other orders and deal with civil penalties.
The couple, along with a handful of other Mead residents, spoke to the public during a press conference last Thursday at Mead Covenant Church in Mead, along with state senators and a representative from a group formed in response to the crisis.
Residents who live near the AltEn plant in Mead are worried about their children, their homes, their health and their future.
“So it’s basically our own Flint, Mich. story,” said Emily Loftus.
Their six-year-old has always had respiratory issues, Emily Loftus said, but they thought the cause was allergies. Now their two-year-old is developing similar issues.
“And now we’re questioning did we cause this? We bought this house we thought it was going to be a great house for kids with two acres to run and play and breathe fresh country air,” she said.
Emily Loftus said their well was tested and the results did not show any contamination. But they switched to bottled water to be safe. She also worries about possible soil contamination in their garden and fruit trees. She asked experts, but they didn’t have any answers.
“Nothing like this had happened before. So they didn’t know how to advise us,” she said.
They have thought about moving away, but realize it could be difficult to sell their home with the AltEn issue hanging over their heads.
“Our assessed property value keeps rising with no adjustment downward to the tax levy so it’s costing more and more to live next to this monstrosity,” Emily Loftus added.
Charlie McEvoy told the audience that he began raising bees seven years ago to make local honey for his allergies. His symptoms went away, until the bees started dying in 2017. At first he thought it might be the insecticide used locally to kill Japanese beetles.
“I didn’t know what was killing my bees, but I knew it wasn’t the spraying,” he said.
He and his wife Stephanie also noticed a lack of mosquitoes, pollinators and frogs at their farm, located two and one-half miles east of the AltEn plant. But the biggest symptom was the health issues the couple began to face. They have been treated for sinus infections, kidney infections and sores in their mouths.
Their doctor said it could be environmental. They advised using a whole house water filtration system.
“Even taking a shower in this water and doing laundry could be exposing all these chemicals,” McEvoy said.
Disabled veteran Greg Larsen lives in Mead and has dealt with additional health problems he attributes to AltEn.
“I’ve even talked to my doctors about it and they don’t know enough to know what to do,” Larsen said. “So it’s something that is definitely an issue.”
Stan Keiser said tests have shown that the runoff from the ethanol plant has reached as far as six miles to a pond on his land north of Ashland. In times of heavy rain, the water on his land runs into nearby creeks that lead to the Platte River.
“I’m concerned about people downstream,” he said. “What’s this going to do? How bad is this into the soil and how we’re going to clean this up?”
Curtis Pearson of Mead questioned whether the state pays attention when issues happen in villages like Mead.
“Everybody knows who grew up in a small town, nobody cares about small towns,” he said.
Sen. Carol Blood assured Pearson that Mead’s pleas are “not falling on deaf ears.”
Blood arranged the press conference as a way to put a “human face on this environmental crisis,” she said. She invited Gov. Pete Ricketts, who did not attend, as well as all 49 state senators. Nine, including Blood, were present.
“We’re hoping that what happens today is going to bring you hope, and ultimately help from the state of Nebraska, because what’s happened to you is unacceptable. And it is immoral. And it is wrong,” Blood said.
Al Davis, a former Nebraska legislator and head of the Perivallon Group, said AltEn has inflicted poison onto Mead and the residents there by piling up 84,000 tons of wet cake and gathering 70 million gallons of pesticide-treated water on their property.
“And this was all because this company had the audacity to decide to get better and new ways to get around federal law,” he said.
The Perivallon Group includes concerned people from across the state who are pushing to keep the AltEn issue in the spotlight.
“In fact, we’re going to be the squeaky wheel,” Davis said.
AltEn advertised that it processed 98% of all the leftover treated seed corn in North America. Davis said he considers the seed companies complicit because they knew what was going on and did nothing to stop it.
“So to me, that’s just absolutely outrageous,” he said.
Davis noted LB507, which was introduced by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard (who was not able to attend) and passed by the legislature last spring. Effective immediately, it is illegal to use treated seed corn in ethanol production. However, more is needed.
“It’s a failure of colossal effort. And we need to fix it,” Davis said.
Blood said the press conference was also a way to tell state officials that Mead needs help, and she and her fellow state senators need to step up now.
“Not two years from now, not five years from now, not 10 years from now. We need help now,” she said. “If Nebraska cannot bring hope and help to its own taxpayers to its own residents then we are not doing the job that we were elected to do.”
Blood recently sent a letter to state agencies asking for help and transparency on the issue. So far she has not gotten any response.
“I can’t force agencies to do something they don’t want to do. But if they refuse to do it, we can be transparent and make sure the public knows that it’s not being done, which I think is always a great foundation for progress,” she said.
John Vybiral of Wahoo asked when the wet cake and contaminated water would be finally removed from site.
“It’s still sitting there. Let’s move it,” he said.
Davis said Mead residents need to put pressure on local, county and state officials.
“Write letters, complain, yell, scream, that’s what you have to do,” he said.
Saunders County Supervisor Dave Lutton of Ashland said the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy dropped the ball.
“How do we continue to put pressure on them?” he asked.
Jane Kleeb, head of the state Democratic Party and Bold Nebraska, said Bold Nebraska has pledged to help the citizens of Mead by offering to pay for charcoal water filtration systems.
“So we’re committed to at least $10,000 for families to at least do that,” she said.
Following the press conference, the audience was invited to see the pond on Keiser’s property and on a guided tour of the AltEn plant.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.