Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement numbers released

WAHOO – Thanks to a funding grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Saunders County deputies were able to participate in the nationwide crackdown on impaired driving during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

During the grant period, Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that deputies issued 24 citations and a combined total of 132 warnings and violation cards. Out of these total citations, three arrests were for driving while intoxicated (DWI) there was one fugitive apprehension and 24 citations were given for speeding, along with numerous other vehicle and minor violations.

Stukenholtz urges motorists to be alert for impaired drivers year-round. If you see an impaired driver on Saunders County roads, report them by calling 402-443-1000 or 911.