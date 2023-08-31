County Court

DIANE WAGNER, CLERK MAGISTRATE

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

No operator’s license/waiverable: Edgar Colmenares Bautista, Omaha, $50.

Violate stop or yield sign: Edgar Colmenares Bautista, Omaha, $75; Bradley J. Semrad, Weston, $75.

Speeding: Michael D. Wagner, Waverly, $75; Shanoah L. Zendejas, Omaha, $10; Theodore I. Hollandsworth, Valparaiso, $25; Daniel L. Johnson, Omaha, $75; Tyler J. Morse, Omaha, $25.

Careless driving: Ronald J. Nick, Cedar Bluffs, $100.

No valid registration/truck: Tyler J. Morse, Omaha, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Eleanor T. Bovaird, Lincoln, $75; Pedro Herrera Rodriguez, Omaha, $200; Rex B. Gainforth, Fremont, $125; Meggie M. Sloup, Wahoo, $75; Jason T. White, Omaha, $125; Leah H. Goralczyk, West Bloomfield, MI, $75; Jeffrey M. Schroeder, Omaha, $125.

Expired in-transit decal: Levi Cotton, Lincoln, $50.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Pedro Herrera Rodriguez, Omaha, $75.

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license/waiverable: William Fuentes, Grand Island, $75; Kevin Zavala, Lincoln, $75; Maria Morales Espinoza, Ashland, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Andrew M. Tasler, Omaha, $25; Grant A. Leslie, Omaha, $25; Alejandro Lopez, Omaha, $25.

Speeding: Sandra L. Cochran, Friend, $25; Anthony P. Mendoza, Bellevue, $25.

DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE CHRISTINA MARROQUIN

COUNTY CLERK PATTY MCEVOY

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Kaylee A. Brinton, animal abandonment/neglect resulting in injury or death; animal abandonment/cruel neglect.

State of Nebraska vs. Tyshanae K. McMiller, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Civil Cases

RDT Farms, LLC., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company vs. Timothy Bartek Revocable Trust, and Timothy Bartek and Barbara J. Bartek, husband and wife, complaint.

Cameron Dane Fletcher vs. Natalie Elizabeth Fletcher, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Name Change of Malia Michael Walters, decree for name change of a minor to Malia Michael Shada.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

RHONDA ANDRESEN,

REGISTER OF DEEDS

Michael and Christi Perillo to Korbin T. and Melissa A. Stewart, lot 10 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Daniel C. and Kelly R. Thompson to Don A. Walford, lot 8, 9 in block 1, Henricksons of Wahoo.

Iron Horse Development, LLC. to Courtney Flanagan, lot 205 Iron Horse I 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Joleen M. Krieger Trust to Joleen M. Krieger, 17-17-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4; 19-17-05 SE 1/4; 19-17-05 SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

David J. Codr to Set Line Investment, LLC., lot 5, 6 in block 1, Prague 1st of Prague.

Gary L. and Connie Schultz to David D. Marsh, lot 15 outlet C Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.

Cheryl M. Kouba etal, Angela M. Barlean etal, Diane M. Ptacek etal, Brian E. Ptacek etal to Kathleen Ptacek, 19-15-05 E 1/2 NE 1/4; 18-15-05 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Joshua Bomberger etal, Shawna Clement etal to The Farm Dog Trust, 26-13-06 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

BS Car Wash, LLC. to John D. and Debi L. Wade, lot 12 in block 3, Prague of Prague.

Russell D. Lindgren Estate to Laramie Lindgren etal, Alyssa Lindgren etal, 33-15-07.

Brian and Brooklyn Curry to Paul D. and Revonna A. White, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 5, Beetisons of Ashland; block 6, Beetisons of Ashland.

Timothy C. and Chantel Brunnert to Timothy C. and Chantel Brunnert etal, Brenda L. Kohl etal, 29-13-06 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Icehouse Ridge, LLC. to Neil R. Maack, lot 5 in block 4, Icehouse Ridge Addition Phase 1 35-13-9 of Ashland.

Icehouse Ridge, LLC. to KHB Properties, LLC., partial lot 1 in block 2, Icehouse Ridge Addition Phase 1 35-13-9 of Ashland.

Oakley Properties, LLC. to Daryl E. and Carmelita C. Rose, 14-15-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.