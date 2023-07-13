Finding old machines and making them run like new — it’s kind of Camp Creek’s thing. One of several new functional pieces of machinery on the Camp Creek showgrounds this year is a corn elevator that has been in the works for nearly five years.

When a group of Camp Creek members visited an antique machinery show in Grand Island in 2018, they were struck by a portable corn elevator being demonstrated. They wondered where they could find one to bring back to the showgrounds.

Camp Creek’s link to an elevator was Vice President Joe Homan, whose mother lives on the land in Sutherland, Iowa that was once home to the Sutherland Creamery. Unbeknownst to her when she bought the property, the creamery had been owned and operated long ago by Christian and Mary Jensen, her grandparents.

While inspecting the former creamery’s outbuildings, Homan discovered a working corn elevator, and, with his mother’s blessing, soon arranged for the elevator to be removed and transported to Camp Creek to be reconstructed on the showgrounds.

Now, the vision of bringing a corn elevator to Camp Creek has been realized — after close to two years of construction, the elevator stands at the showgrounds within a newly built corn crib.

“For all practical purposes, the elevator was removed from an old crib up there, and then they harvested the wood, brought it all down here and reassembled everything,” said Camp Creek President Don Kneifl. “And now, this thing is operational.”

The corn crib itself is no bigger than a single-stall garage, but with a high ceiling to make room for the elevator. During last year’s Machinery and Threshing Show, the corn crib was still bare to the studs. Since then, a white metal roof with red accents has been installed, giving the building the appearance of a charming vintage barn.

In practice, a bin of corn is attached to the pulley-powered elevator and lifted to the roof, where the corn is dumped into a chute that spits it into an attached granary. The entire contraption is motored by a hit-and-miss engine and is essentially a precursor to modern-day grain elevators, Kneifl said.

“This thing is really the same thing on a smaller scale, and a lot older,” Kneifl said.

The elevator will be working and on display for this year’s Camp Creek attendees. It moves slowly, Kneifl said, but visitors should not be lulled by its languid cranking and lurching.

“Stand back, because there’s a lot of chains and things moving,” Kneifl said. “But it’s pretty cool when they start spinning the thing.”

The elevator is just one more addition to the showgrounds that will show attendees what life on the farm was like just a couple generations ago. To make things efficient required some great ingenuity, Kneifl said, and that trait is on display in the new corn elevator and the showgrounds’ ever-growing fleet of moving machines.

“If there’s not enough dang well stuff moving around, I don’t know what you’re looking for, because it’s literally all moving,” Kneifl said.