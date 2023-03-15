WAVERLY – For the second time in less than a year, the Waverly boys soccer team will have a new coach.

Jorge Zuniga, the director of the Waverly Youth Soccer Academy, will be taking the reins of the program after Alex Schueler, who was initially was going to take over for Mike Ziola, accepted a job in Iowa. Zuniga was already going to be head coach for the JV team this year, but obviously being the varsity head coach means more responsibility.

One of the biggest obstacles that Zuninga had to overcome in taking the position was his job at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he is a faculty member in the department of biomechanics and is the co-director of the Biomechanical Rehabilitation and Manufacturing Initiative. Currently, they are working on a job for NASA.

“I was hesitant in taking a coaching position because I just didn’t have the time,” Zuniga said. “Alex Schuler got a life-changing position in Iowa. When that happened I had a decision to make. Do I step up because I know the team very well and their style of play or do I not? So I talked to my employer at the university and they said, ‘Well, if you’re able to do everything here you’re fine.’ So then I went ahead and accepted the offer of being the head coach.”

Zuniga was born in Chile and immigrated to the United States. Before coming to the US, he had the opportunity to study the Brazilian style of soccer and helped with a semi professional soccer team in South America.

An advantage for Zuniga is the fact that he is very familiar with the Waverly soccer program. He has been involved in youth soccer in the community for several years and has worked with some of the players.

“It’s great because we have a few freshmen that I coached and that I am very familiar with,” Zuniga said. “One of them is already going to play varsity. The others on the team knew of me and my work with soccer.”

One of the things Zuniga will be relying on as he takes over as head coach for the Viking boys is his work as a scientist. He is bringing a system to Waverly that is based on stats and data. His goal is to try and improve upon the amazing success the Vikings had a season ago when they went 15-3 and reached the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament.

“I think my background as a scientist really helps me as a coach because our approach this year is a systematic, evidence-based approach to soccer,” Zuniga said. “Last year was a very amazing season for Waverly. I have 16 videos of our games and I was there as well, so I know what the recipe for success is. This season we are going to try and repeat the same success, but improve it.”

Heading into this year, Waverly returns eight of their 11 starters from last season. Two of the three starters they lost are Landon Tjaden and Anthony Ruelas who accounted for 16 goals in the regular season.

On the flip side, the Vikings will have their Super State goalie Ian Morehead and Kemper Reed, Carson Brentlinger and Jonny Martin, who accounted for 18 goals in 16 games.

According to Zuniga, this group is working extremely hard. They are pushing themselves harder than he is asking of them, which he likes.

“What impresses me the most about this group is their hard work,” Zuniga said. “These boys and especially the seniors are the ones driving the bus. They are the ones who are asking me to practice at 6:30 in the morning and go outside when it’s cold and windy. They are taking their own positions and are calling their own plays.”

Waverly opens up the season at home against Seward on March 16 at 6:30 p.m.