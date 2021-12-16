Zeleny and Ricketts power Warriors to fourth place in West Point

WEST POINT- In their second meet of the season, the Wahoo Girls Wrestling Team finished fourth out of 22 teams with 111 points at the Battle at the Point Invite at West Point-Beemer. Finishing in first place at the meet for the Warriors were Markie Zeleny at 145 pounds and Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds.
Zeleny was able to pin Stephany Rodriguez of Arcadia in 0:24 in her first-round match and did the same to Taylor Miller of Weeping Water in 0:46 in the second round. In round three she pinned Sheccid Vallin of Fremont in 2:13 to reach the Championship Bracket.
In her semifinal match, she defeated Samantha Burch of Weeping Water by pin in 2:24.
This set up a finals match for Zeleny with Adriana Cabello of Grand Island. She was able to defeat Cabello with a pin in 1:40.
Rickets journey to the finals started with her pinning Ashlynn Whitley of BRLD in 2:38. That was followed up by pins of Lluvia Cortez of Grand Island and Ziomara Ruiz of West Point-Beemer in 0:23 and 3:03.
In her match to reach the finals, Ricketts pinned Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 1:04. Against Annabelle Poppe of Crofton in the title fight, she picked up her fifth pin in 2:45.
At 138 pounds Karina Raney ended up getting second. She pinned her teammate Jesse Hassenkamp, Ashley Stadt of Scribner-Snyder, Lluvia Fierro of Grand Island, and Angeline Skrdla of Pierce in 1:02, 4:34, 0:42, and 3:33 to reach the finals.
In her finals match, she was paired up against undefeated Alannah Osborne of BRLD. Raney ended up getting pinned by Osborne in 3:33.
Going 3-2 and getting fourth place for Wahoo was Jesse Hasenkamp at 138 pounds.
After losing in the first round, she pinned Ashley Stadt of Scribner-Snyder in 2:00, Angeline Skrdla of Pierce in 1:48, and Lluvia Fierro of Grand Island in 0:55. In the third-place match, she was defeated by Libby Sutton of Weeping Water who pinned her in 3:50.
Getting fifth place for the Warriors was Grace Darling at 120 pounds. She picked up a pin 0:55 over Hannah Jearue of Omaha Burke in her first match and then lost a 9-5 decision next time out against Callie Arniold of Pierce and was pinned in 0:58 by Madisen Petersen of Crofton.
In her final two matches of the day, Darling went 2-0. She pinned Dakota Reiman of Weeping Water in 4:28 and did the same thing to Aniya Williams of Bellevue East in 4:30.
At the 114-pound weight class, Katie Elder had a 3-2 mark and got seventh place.
She knocked off Sophia Mahlberg of Bellevue East with a 5-2 decision to open the tournament and then won 9-7 in sudden victory against Alexis Eason of Bellevue East.
In her next two matches, Elder was defeated by Jesmy Trujillo of Omaha Burke with a 10-4 decision and then was pinned by Claudia Vazquez in 1:26. She rebounded from those defeats by pinning Shantelle Mikkelson of Madison in 4:47 in the seventh-place match.