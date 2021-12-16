Zeleny and Ricketts power Warriors to fourth place in West Point

In her finals match, she was paired up against undefeated Alannah Osborne of BRLD. Raney ended up getting pinned by Osborne in 3:33.

Going 3-2 and getting fourth place for Wahoo was Jesse Hasenkamp at 138 pounds.

After losing in the first round, she pinned Ashley Stadt of Scribner-Snyder in 2:00, Angeline Skrdla of Pierce in 1:48, and Lluvia Fierro of Grand Island in 0:55. In the third-place match, she was defeated by Libby Sutton of Weeping Water who pinned her in 3:50.

Getting fifth place for the Warriors was Grace Darling at 120 pounds. She picked up a pin 0:55 over Hannah Jearue of Omaha Burke in her first match and then lost a 9-5 decision next time out against Callie Arniold of Pierce and was pinned in 0:58 by Madisen Petersen of Crofton.

In her final two matches of the day, Darling went 2-0. She pinned Dakota Reiman of Weeping Water in 4:28 and did the same thing to Aniya Williams of Bellevue East in 4:30.

At the 114-pound weight class, Katie Elder had a 3-2 mark and got seventh place.

She knocked off Sophia Mahlberg of Bellevue East with a 5-2 decision to open the tournament and then won 9-7 in sudden victory against Alexis Eason of Bellevue East.