Zelazny earns top ten finish at A-G Invite

ASHLAND- A solid run by Isabelle Zelazny of Bishop Neumann helped the sophomore find the medal stand at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Sept. 19. She took ninth place in a time of 24:30.66, which helped the girls team for the Cavaliers get fifth place with 65 points scored.

The next finisher for Neumann was the freshmen Sofia Schoeneck in 23rd place. She ended up clocking a 28:28.29.

Two spots back in 25th was Ava Jochum who ran a 29:02.63 for the three mile course.

Coming in close together in 27th and 28th place were Bernadette Hart and Elli Brabec. Finishing in a time of 33:29.01 was Hart and Brabec got to the finish in 33:38.03.

With some tough teams from Class C and D at the meet, the Neumann boys cross country team got sixth place at Ashland with 117 points.

Leading the charge for the Cavaliers was the sophomore Ben Lautenschlager. He ran a 21:28.03 and had an average mile time of 6:54.60.

There was a pack of Neumann runners from 30th through 33rd place. Getting 30th was Peter Chohon clocking a 23:13.60 and Henry Stuhr came in 31st posting a 23:15.81. Ryley Mayberry took 32nd and had a time of 23:31.07 and Brayden Hraban got 33rd and ran a 24:36.81.