Zelazny earns top 10 finish at JCC

TECUMSEH - The Bishop Neumann and the Yutan Cross Country teams traveled to Tecumseh and competed in the Johnson County Central Invite. Earning the highest place finish from the area was Neumann freshman Isabelle Zelazny.

She was the only girl competing for the Cavaliers and she didn’t disappoint with an eighth-place finish in a time of 23:48.92.

In the boy’s competition, the Yutan boys finished fifth out of ten teams with 98 points and Neumann got seventh with 104 points.

There was only one area boy who earned a medal and that was the Chieftains Isaac Kult. He grabbed the last medal in 15th place with a time of 20:03.46.

Taking 19th place was Carter Tichota with a time of 20:23.76 and Seth Janecek got 34th by crossing the line in a time of 22:17.76. Rounding out Yutan’s score was Bryce Kolc in 35th with a time of 22:24.05.

Coming in ten seconds behind Kolc in 37th was Ethan Eggen with a 22:34.14 and Conner Specht got 44th running a 23:16.31.

Leading the Cavalier boy’s team was another freshman, Ben Lautenschlager. He got 18th place and ran a 20:18.35.

Taking 29th and 30th respectively were Zane Abler and David Hart. Alber ran a 21:24.90 and Hart finished in a time of 21:35.04.