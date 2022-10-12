Zelazny earns medal at Centennial Conference Meet

LINCOLN- The Bishop Neumann Cross Country Team headed to the Centennial Conference Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln for their last competition before districts on Oct. 4. Earning a sixth place finish with 84 points was the girls team and the boys team got a ninth place with 178 points.

Leading the Cavaliers with the only medal at the meet was Isabelle Zelazny. She came in 11th place with a time of 22:48.95.

Eight spots back in 19th place were Kerstyn Chapek. The freshmen had an average time of 7:47.70 and clocked a 24:12.96.

Getting 30th and 32nd place were Ava Jochum and Sofia Schoeneck. Running 25:31.14 was the senior Jochum and the freshman Schoeneck ran 26:35.47.

The final two runners for Neumann were Brin Egr and Bayleigh Cantrall. Egr clocked a 27:42.15 and got 33rd place and Cantrall came in 38th and ran a 31:22.88.

On the boys side, Ben Lautenschlager and Henry Stuhr took 44th and 45th place. They were within tenths of a second of each other with Lautenschlager running a 21:31.01 and Stuhr posting a 21:32.13.

Earning 50th and 51st place were the freshmen Peter Chohon and Ryley Mayberry. Getting to the line in 22:00.70 was Chohon and Mayberry ran a 22:02.74.

Rounding out the team score for the Cavaliers were Steve Quinn and Jackson Johnson. Ending up in 54th place was Quinn who clocked a 23:09.94 and Johnson took 55th and came in 23:11.02.

Neumann will be at the C-2 District Meet hosted by Douglas County West on Oct. 13. The race will be held at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo.