Yutan will have new mayor after election

YUTAN – After Darin Egr chose not to run for reelection as mayor of Yutan, Mike Kelly and Justin Barney put their names on the ballot to be the new leader of the eastern Saunders County city.

Kelly is currently on the Yutan City Council, while Barney is new to city government. Both were given a set of questions to find out their views on issues in the community. Their answers are below.

What is your background?

BARNEY: I am a family man with four children. I have worked in the auto industry for 17 years. During that time, I went from washing cars to managing the sales floor. I always put my customers and employees first.

I have donated my time to multiple different charities over the years because the company I work for is very big in giving back to the community. It’s one of the reasons I enjoy working for them.

KELLY: I retired after 37 years at Kellogg Company as an electrician. I currently serve on the Yutan City Council, I’m co-founder and president of Saunders County Long Term Recovery Group and a member of Saunders County Community Emergency Response Team. I have over 25 years of church leadership and experience in setting and maintaining budgets. I’m a graduate of Southeast Community College, Milford, Nebraska. I’ve been married for 45 years, part of the Yutan community since 1988 and have lived in Yutan city limits for the last six years.

Why are you running for mayor?

BARNEY: I’m running for mayor because I care about the people here. I will work to ensure the people are my first priority. Without them, there is no city. I want to get them involved in our planning and city council meetings. I will start an email list to get the agenda to those who want it. I will also utilize the city website and Facebook page to inform the community of the current agenda and break it down so they understand what is being voted on. I will encourage everyone to attend the monthly meetings. A more informed community leads to a more involved community. That is the best way to grow a community.

KELLY: I’ve lived in the Yutan community for 34 years and believe I would be an asset to the office of Mayor. I bring experience with budgets, grant writing, leadership, integrity and commitment to the city and our citizens.

Growth is happening in Yutan currently and is expected to continue. How should the mayor and city council handle residential and commercial growth in the city and the one-mile zoning district surrounding the city?

BARNEY: The mayor should plan for the future. I want to keep that small-town feeling. Having the community involved as we grow will be very important. As we grow, we should build on our current assets to promote our city rather than investing in “the next big thing.” This includes making sure we look locally first for growing businesses and give them an opportunity to thrive. In addition, getting a land use plan together and making sure we have the infrastructure in place to not only handle the planned growth, but growth moving forward.

KELLY: I believe it will be necessary to work with developers to create green space for city parks and school expansion.

We are currently working with a company on the city’s new comprehensive plan. I am committed to expanding in the areas of high priority according to the input gathered through the comp plan survey of residents.

What are your thoughts on the issue of having chickens within city limits?

KELLY: Although I am not personally in favor of chickens in the city, I researched the topic after a presentation was made by a community member at a council meeting; not finding anything to negate the information provided and having had very few people in the community express to me directly that they did not want chickens, I voted in favor of chickens in the July 19, 2022 Council Meeting.

(Barney did not answer this question.)

What are other key issues in Yutan at this time? How will you deal with them?

BARNEY: We will always have issues that arise. Some have come up multiple times to the city. What I want the citizens of Yutan to know is that I will have an open door policy. I will always listen to what you have to say. When it comes to your issues, I will always look at them from every angle and debate myself on them from every angle. At the end of the day, as a city government, the people have to come first. I will always do what is in your best interest. I encourage you to be involved in what goes on in your local meetings. I will do my part to keep you informed and provide all the information available. This is our city. Let’s grow it together.

KELLY: Our infrastructure is in need of improvements; I will make every attempt to complete the improvements without an increase in tax levies.