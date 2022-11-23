Yutan well represented in C2-2 District honors

YUTAN – Earlier this month, the C2-2 All-District Selections were released and to the surprise of no one, Yutan had several players from its state playoff team on the list. In total, the Chieftains had seven All-District players and five Honorable Mention picks.

Leading the All-District selections for the Chieftains was Zach Krajicek. He churned out 1,048 yards on the ground on 151 carries and piled up 71 tackles.

Powering the offensive line and opening up holes for Krajicek to run through were Derek Wacker, Caleb Daniell and Drake Trent, who were two other All-District picks for Yutan. They were a huge part of the Chieftains getting 2,501 yards on the ground and 709 passing yards on the year.

On the other side of the ball, Wacker had 31 tackles, Trent finished with 57 and Daniell had 45.

The quarterback, Braxton Wentworth, was another strong point for the Chieftain offense, which made him Yutan’s fourth All-District selection. He threw for 682 passing yards and nine touchdowns and ran for another 361 yards and seven scores.

In the receiving category, All-District pick Jett Arensberg powered Yutan. The senior only had 10 catches on the year, but with those grabs, he was able to churn out 207 yards and four touchdowns. He was just as solid defensively, with 31 tackles recorded and five interceptions.

Jesse Kult was the Chieftains’ second leading rusher with 428 yards and four touchdowns. He also hauled in nine grabs for 121 yards and one score to earn All-District honors.

Picking up Honorable Mention selections were senior Will Peterson and Jude Elgert, junior Joey Benjamin, sophomore A.J. Arensburg and freshman Owen Sutter.

Yutan, Bishop Neumann, Aquinas, David City and Louisville made up the district this year. The Chieftains’ 12 selections were the second most behind the district champion Bishop Neumann, which had 13.