Yutan, Wahoo start girls wrestling season

FREMONT – There were lots of hands raised for the Wahoo and Yutan girls wrestling teams in their opening tournaments of the season. The Warriors took home fourth place with 92 points at the Fremont Invite on Dec. 2 and Yutan got fourth with 90 points at the Bennington Invitational on Dec. 3.

For Wahoo, it was no surprise that Kaylee Ricketts led the way with a first place finish at 170 pounds. The two-time defending state champion pinned Carolina Carveyal of Schuyler, Kirsten Clark of Papillion La-Vista, Beverly Bobeldyke of Norfolk and Julia McKlem of Millard West in 1:14, 0:25, 1:20 and 2:30.

A trio of Wahoo grapplers finished as tourney runners-up.

Senior Megan Robinson went 3-1 at 135 pounds, setting a new school record with a 13-second pin of Fremont’s Charlie Bales in the second round. Her only loss was to defending state runner-up Lesly Rodriguez of Norfolk in her final match of the day.

Grace Darling at 115 pounds also made a run to the championship match recording two pins before dropping a 7-5 decision in overtime to Papillion-La Vista’s Talia Astorino.

The final runner-up finisher for the Warriors was sophomore Jessi Hasenkamp. She went 2-1 in the tournament with two pins against Martina Alonzo-Gomez of Fremont and Kayla Bobeldyke of Norfolk at 145 pounds.

Rounding out the tournament scoring for Wahoo were senior Katie Elder at 125 pounds, junior Lanta Hitz at 155 and freshman Rachel Stevens at 100. These three each earned fourth place medals.

Both Hitz and Elder went 2-2 in four matches wrestled during the tournament.

The next day Yutan finished with three champions at the Bennington Invitational. They came from Jordyn Campbell at 130 pounds, Alexis Pehrson at 125 and Aubrie Pehrson at 120.

Aubrie Pehrson picked up from her dominant undefeated freshman campaign with three pins in her first tournament. They came against Ruby Solache of Lexington in 0:58, Marissa Anderson of Columbus in 1:41 and Selena McCrery of Bennington in 0:49.

Also pinning her way to first place was the freshman Campbell. She defeated Kimberly Guadalupe Carapia of Omaha Westview, Kianna Wingender of Bennington and Lea Gute of Missouri Valley in 0:44, 2:52 and 3:11.

In her first two matches, Alexis Pehrson pinned Maia Opetaia of Blair and Kalleigh Bender of Beatrice in 1:22 and 2:44. In a battle in the title match, Alexis Pehrson was able to come out on top 5-1 against Carley Henderson of Riverside and Oakland.

Getting second with a 1-1 record at 110 pounds was Anna Rupp and Nicole Wacker went 1-2 at 120 pounds.

This week Yutan was at Sargent Bluff, Iowa on Dec. 5 and Wahoo had a dual with Fillmore Central on Dec. 6. Both teams will be at the West Point-Beemer Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10.