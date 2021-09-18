Yutan VB dominates over this past week

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan girl’s volleyball seems to be getting better with each match as they moved to 8-3 and recorded their sixth straight win last week. They did this by defeating Weeping Water at home on Sept. 7 and knocked off Boys Town and Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Sept. 9.

It was the Chieftain’s second victory against the Indians in three days. They also played them in the third-place match of the Weeping Water Tournament.

Like their first matchup of the season, it was a straight set win for Yutan. They defeated the Indians in convincing fashion 25-9, 25-6, and then again 25-9.

A big reason for such a dominating performance was the play of Maura Tichota and Brennan Jacobs. Tichota had five kills and had a .500 hitting percentage, while Jacobs had six kills, four aces, and a .455 percentage at the net.

Not to be out done were Kaitlyn Bisaillon and Ellie Lloyd who finished with six kills in the match. Freshman Jade Lewis had four kills.

Defensively Heidi Krajicek and Haley Bedlan had great performances. Krajicek contributed with 28 assists and five aces while Bedlan had 11 digs and three aces.