Yutan VB dominates over this past week

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan girl’s volleyball seems to be getting better with each match as they moved to 8-3 and recorded their sixth straight win last week. They did this by defeating Weeping Water at home on Sept. 7 and knocked off Boys Town and Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Sept. 9.
It was the Chieftain’s second victory against the Indians in three days. They also played them in the third-place match of the Weeping Water Tournament.
Like their first matchup of the season, it was a straight set win for Yutan. They defeated the Indians in convincing fashion 25-9, 25-6, and then again 25-9.
A big reason for such a dominating performance was the play of Maura Tichota and Brennan Jacobs. Tichota had five kills and had a .500 hitting percentage, while Jacobs had six kills, four aces, and a .455 percentage at the net.
Not to be out done were Kaitlyn Bisaillon and Ellie Lloyd who finished with six kills in the match. Freshman Jade Lewis had four kills.
Defensively Heidi Krajicek and Haley Bedlan had great performances. Krajicek contributed with 28 assists and five aces while Bedlan had 11 digs and three aces.
The Chieftains closed out their week with two victories in their home triangular on Sept. 9. They defeated Boys Town 25-9 and 25-4 and followed that up by knocking off Brownell-Talbot 25-2 and 25-15.
“In both matches, all of our players entered,” Yutan Coach Jodi Bierman said. “Many of our starters only played half of each match. It’s been a unique year with having the ability for our entire roster to get a good amount of time on the floor. The toughest part of our season is coming up, so we’re hoping that experience continues to show up in practices and matches.”
Leading the team with six kills on seven attempts for a .857 hitting percentage was Haley Bedlan against Boys Town. She also had three aces and five digs.
Finishing with a .333 hitting percentages were Ellie Lloyd and Tichota. Tichota had four kills while Lloyd had three kills and eight digs.
Earning 20 assists and four ace serves was Krajicek.
Against the Raiders, Lloyd recorded eight kills, six digs, and had a .500 hitting percentage. Also coming up big in the kill category with four kills apiece were Jacobs and Bisaillon.
At the service line in the first set Bedlan had a steak of 24 straight serves where she had four aces. Christina Kerkman finished with 12 digs and Krajicek had 21 assists.
Yutan competed in the Raymond Central triangular on Sept. 14 against the Mustangs and East Butler. They are on the road at Arlington on Sept. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.