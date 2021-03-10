Yutan thrives under first year coach

YUTAN – Even with a new head coach roaming the sidelines the Yutan boys basketball team find themselves in a familiar place – the Boys State Basketball Tournament.
First-year Head Coach Jesse Gardner and the Chieftains were able to advance to the tournament with a 62-38 win over West Holt in the Class C2-1 District Championship game played at Norfolk Catholic High School on March 1.
The win was the 14th straight for the Chieftains and improved the Yutan record to 22-2 on the year.
Gardner took over for current Activities Director Justin Petersen after he stepped down a year after leading Yutan to a third place finish at the state tourney a season ago.
Petersen compiled a record of 117-44 over six seasons and coached the Chieftains to state tournament berths in 2018 (fourth), 2019 (runner-up) and 2020 (third).
Gardner, who teaches in Elkhorn, was along for the state tourney ride as an assistant a season ago and feels that it helped him acclimate during a tumultuous start to the season.
“There were a lot of unknowns when we got started in November with the pandemic. Were we going to be able to play? Were we going to have to play in masks? We really didn’t know what to expect,” Gardner stated.
Gardner also had to navigate a deep state playoff run by the football team and the challenges it presents when it comes to conditioning and dealing with nicks and bruises from a four month football season.
Yutan was defeated in the C-2 semifinals by Archbishop Bergan on Nov. 13 and with the basketball season set to begin on Dec. 3 Gardner knew that the month of December would be a challenging one.
“We had a lot of guys who were banged up and we used a lot of different line-ups in December. It took us until after the Christmas break to really start settling in,” Gardner added.
The Chieftains lost twice in their first 10 games including a 55-53 loss on the road to rival Mead on Jan. 8.
“I told the kids that that one was on me. Mead is a tough team to play because they are so well coached and they got us that night and it forced us to kind of refocus and look at things differently,” Gardner added.
Over their 14-game win streak the Chieftains have outscored their opponents 58.4 to 41.9 and have notched 10 victories over Class C-1 schools.
The curtain is about to be drawn on one of the best careers in Yutan basketball history. This year’s state tournament will mark the end of a great four year run for 5-11 point guard Brady Timm.
Timm, a soon to be three-time All-Stater, has been an integral part of a 94-15 run for the Chieftain basketball team over the last four seasons.
He owns the school record for assists and steals in a career as well as career free throw percentage and oh yeah, he went over 1,000 points scored in a career this season as well.
Despite battling a wrist injury for much of the season the lone Yutan senior leads the team in scoring (21 per game), assists (3.8), rebounds (5.7), steals (2.9), free throw percentage (83%) and is able to defend all five positions in the Chieftains man defense.
“Brady is so good. In fact, I am not as sure people really appreciate how good he really is. As a coach, you just put the ball in his hands and let him go,” said Gardner.
Joining Timm in the rotation is a combination of five juniors – Sam Petersen, Isaiah Daniell, Jake Richmond, Carter Tichota and Gavin Kube.
Richmond is the only other Chieftain in the starting line-up to average in double-figures, but it the unselfishness of his group that impresses Gardner.
“All of the guys have bought in. We have such an unselfish group and I think that is one of the things that has made us so successful,” said Gardner.