Yutan thrives under first year coach

Yutan was defeated in the C-2 semifinals by Archbishop Bergan on Nov. 13 and with the basketball season set to begin on Dec. 3 Gardner knew that the month of December would be a challenging one.

“We had a lot of guys who were banged up and we used a lot of different line-ups in December. It took us until after the Christmas break to really start settling in,” Gardner added.

The Chieftains lost twice in their first 10 games including a 55-53 loss on the road to rival Mead on Jan. 8.

“I told the kids that that one was on me. Mead is a tough team to play because they are so well coached and they got us that night and it forced us to kind of refocus and look at things differently,” Gardner added.

Over their 14-game win streak the Chieftains have outscored their opponents 58.4 to 41.9 and have notched 10 victories over Class C-1 schools.

The curtain is about to be drawn on one of the best careers in Yutan basketball history. This year’s state tournament will mark the end of a great four year run for 5-11 point guard Brady Timm.

Timm, a soon to be three-time All-Stater, has been an integral part of a 94-15 run for the Chieftain basketball team over the last four seasons.