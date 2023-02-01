Yutan takes home conference tourney crown

YUTAN – The Yutan girls basketball team powered their way to a second straight Capitol Conference crown when they defeated DC West 62-37 in Valley on Jan. 28. It wrapped up a dominating conference tournament for the Chieftains, who won all their games by double digits.

“I am really proud of how our girls competed in each game last week in the conference tournament,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “They executed both offensively and defensively and their effort level was great. Consistency with this group is what makes them special. They show up, play really hard and keep getting better every day. It’s a fun group to coach and be around.”

Alyssa Husing got Yutan’s offense kick-started in the first quarter with a pair of threes that put them up 14-6. Yutan carried that eight point edge to the end of the quarter where they had a 17-9 edge.

Midway through the second, Mylee Tichota came up with a steal and converted it into a layup on the other end. In total, the Chieftains scored 14 points and went into halftime in front 31-20.

Yutan continued to build on their lead in the second half with a 31-17 scoring run.

The Chieftains shot a cool 43% from the field against the Falcons. They also dominated the glass where they had 32 rebounds compared to 21 for the Falcons.

Finishing with a game high 18 points was Husing and Maura Tichota scored 16. Mylee Tichota ended up with 10 points, Laycee Josoff had four and Kennedy Andrew also dropped in four.

The defense stole the show for Yutan in their 47-18 semifinal victory over Arlington on Jan. 27 at home. Besides scoring 11 points in the third, the Eagles were held to just seven points in the other three frames.

With each win, this Yutan team continues to build momentum and confidence. The way they are shutting down opponents makes them a force to be reckoned with whoever they play.

“They are a motivated group that shows up each day with something to prove,” Carlton said. “We have great leaders with our upperclassmen Laycee Josoff, Alyssa Husing, Kennedy Andrews, Haley Kube and Maura Tichota. They set the tone for our team and are a big reason we have been able to consistently improve throughout the season.”

Pacing the high-scoring Chieftains was Maura Tichota with 16 points. Also in double figures was Josoff with 12 points and Mylee Tichota with 11. Rounding out the scoring was Kube with six points and Andrews with two.

In the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament, Yutan made quick work of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in a 50-22 victory. Playing a big part in the convincing win were the 19 steals and 16 assists that the Chieftains registered.

Trailing 5-4 to start the game, Mylee Tichota knocked down a three up top that put the Chieftains up by two. Yutan tacked on four points by the end of the first quarter and increased their edge to 11-5.

With a three-point lead in the second, Josoff made back-to-back layups that pushed the Chieftains’ edge out to nine. Defense turned to offense with Josoff and Andrews scoring on fast break layups off turnovers to make it 20-8.

A three-pointer from Husing was the icing on the cake of an 18-9 run by Yutan in the second quarter. Going into the break, it was the Chieftains firmly in control up 29-14.

Out of halftime, the Raiders went on a 4-0 run. After that, it was all Yutan scoring the final 12 points of the third. Six of those points came off treys by Husing and Kube.

In the fourth, Husing nailed her third three of the game. Altogether the Chieftains scored nine points and pulled out a 28-point win.

Pacing Yutan with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists was Josoff. Also in double figures were Mylee Tichota with 11 points and Husing had 10. Scoring six points was Maura Tichota, Kube had five and Andrews finished with four.

This week the Chieftains played at Louisville on Jan. 31. They return home to play Syracuse on Feb. 2 and Class C-1 No. 8 Malcolm on Feb 4. Both games start at 6 p.m.