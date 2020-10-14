Yutan struggles in losses to Jays, Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team traveled to Ashland to take on the seventh-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Oct. 6.

The Chieftains were defeated in three sets 14-25, 20-25 and 23-25.

The Chieftains were led offensively by junior Haley Bedlan. Bedlan finished with seven kills while freshman Ellie Lloyd came through with four more.

Junior Heidi Krajicek led the Chieftains from behind the service line with four aces and 11 points scored. She also handed out 16 set assists and added 12 digs defensively.

Lloyd led the Chieftains with 15 digs while senior libero Mya Hays added 14 more.

The Chieftains returned to action on Oct. 8 to take part in the Fort Calhoun Triangular.

The Chieftains were defeated by Fort Calhoun in straight sets 24-26, 21-25.

Bedlan powered the offense with nine kills, Lloyd added four more.

The Chieftains missed on nine of their 46 serve attempts and managed only two ace serves. Kaitlyn Bisaillon came up with both of them.

Lloyd led the Chieftains defensively with eight digs.