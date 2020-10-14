Yutan struggles in losses to Jays, Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team traveled to Ashland to take on the seventh-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Oct. 6.
The Chieftains were defeated in three sets 14-25, 20-25 and 23-25.
The Chieftains were led offensively by junior Haley Bedlan. Bedlan finished with seven kills while freshman Ellie Lloyd came through with four more.
Junior Heidi Krajicek led the Chieftains from behind the service line with four aces and 11 points scored. She also handed out 16 set assists and added 12 digs defensively.
Lloyd led the Chieftains with 15 digs while senior libero Mya Hays added 14 more.
The Chieftains returned to action on Oct. 8 to take part in the Fort Calhoun Triangular.
The Chieftains were defeated by Fort Calhoun in straight sets 24-26, 21-25.
Bedlan powered the offense with nine kills, Lloyd added four more.
The Chieftains missed on nine of their 46 serve attempts and managed only two ace serves. Kaitlyn Bisaillon came up with both of them.
Lloyd led the Chieftains defensively with eight digs.
Hays led the team in serve receive and added five digs.
Krajicek handed out 16 set
assists.
The Chieftains snapped their two-game losing streak with a 25-23, 26-24 win over the Louisville Lions.
The Chieftains came through with eight ace serves and were led from behind the service line by Krajicek who finished with three aces.
She also handed out 15 set assists.
Bedlan led the offense with eight kills.
Lloyd and Hays led the team in serve receive.
Bedlan came through with 13 digs along the back row.
The 1-2 finish last week dropped the Chieftain record to 15-8.
The Chieftains began play in the Capitol Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
