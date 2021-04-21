Yutan solar farm opponents unite

YUTAN – A group of opponents to the proposed solar farm near Yutan gathered at a local farm Friday night to talk strategy.
About 35 people, mostly rural Yutan residents, met at Mike Heldt’s farm, to talk about the proposal to build a 500 acre solar farm called Platteview Solar to produce power that would be sold to OPPD. Representatives from Community Energy, the development company and initial owner/operator for the project, held a town hall meeting on March 31 to discuss the project with local residents. At that meeting, many people voiced concerns about the project that ranged from location near a cemetery, environmental issues, setbacks and many others.
The preliminary plan includes three “pods” of solar panels between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7 that would be connected by underground wire to a substation located adjacent to the OPPD substation on County Road J.
Teresa Akeson, a native of Yutan and a descendent of the Schulz family that started Hollst Lawn Cemetery, is the most vocal leader of the opposition to the solar farm. She led Friday night’s meeting.
“I’m working for all of us,” she said. “Hopefully I’m going to make a difference and change things.”
Akeson has requested a number of changes to the county’s zoning ordinance regarding solar energy development. Her proposal will go in front of the Saunders County Planning Commission on May 3. Akeson said the conditional use permit for the Platteview Solar project is also on the agenda. She is hoping the planning commission will consider her request and table the conditional use permit in order to possibly approve her changes.
Among Akeson’s proposed zoning changes are requiring the company to complete a more detailed application, annual notification of intent to continue operation, making the permit holder responsible for onsite cleanup during and after construction, a more detail decommissioning plan and allowing the county to revoke the permit if performance standards are violated. Other proposals include not allowing solar farms in transitional agriculture zoning and increasing setbacks. The plan also includes detailed construction standards.
Akeson said her request for tighter regulations regarding solar farms is in keeping with Saunders County’s comprehensive plan, which declares that farm ground is the most important part of the county.
A petition has been started to gather names of people opposed to the solar farm. Akeson said they need to focus not only on the Yutan area, but the rest of the county because this affects everyone.
“There’s more of them coming,” she said. “All we can do now is protect our county and protect our land.”
In response to a request from the public for more information, Community Energy has set up another town hall meeting on Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at the Yutan Veterans Country Club.
The Saunders County Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 at the Saunders County Courthouse.