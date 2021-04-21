Yutan solar farm opponents unite

YUTAN – A group of opponents to the proposed solar farm near Yutan gathered at a local farm Friday night to talk strategy.

About 35 people, mostly rural Yutan residents, met at Mike Heldt’s farm, to talk about the proposal to build a 500 acre solar farm called Platteview Solar to produce power that would be sold to OPPD. Representatives from Community Energy, the development company and initial owner/operator for the project, held a town hall meeting on March 31 to discuss the project with local residents. At that meeting, many people voiced concerns about the project that ranged from location near a cemetery, environmental issues, setbacks and many others.

The preliminary plan includes three “pods” of solar panels between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7 that would be connected by underground wire to a substation located adjacent to the OPPD substation on County Road J.

Teresa Akeson, a native of Yutan and a descendent of the Schulz family that started Hollst Lawn Cemetery, is the most vocal leader of the opposition to the solar farm. She led Friday night’s meeting.

“I’m working for all of us,” she said. “Hopefully I’m going to make a difference and change things.”