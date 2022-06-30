Yutan seniors knock off quality Valparaiso squad in home contest

YUTAN- In a battle of two squads that have been winning a lot this summer, it was the Yutan seniors who were able to win 5-2 over Valparaiso on June 24. The loss represented the first setback of the season for Valparaiso.

Early on, it was the Chieftains who were able to jump in front with two runs in the second inning.

Valparaiso gave Yutan two baserunners with a walk and then an error on a grounder to the pitcher. The Chieftains made them pay with Caleb Daniell stealing home on a wild pitch and then Gage Kennedy grounded out to third bringing in Joshua Fisher and increasing the lead to 2-0.

A walk by Yutan and then a single from Valparaiso erased the Chieftains lead in the top of the third and tied the game up at two apiece.

Yutan would regain their edge for good in the fifth inning with the final three runs of the contest. With two runners on, Braxton Wentworth and Derek Wacker both singled driving in three and giving the Chieftains five runs.

In the bottom of the seventh Valparaiso threatened to come back with back-to-back singles with no outs. A double play and then a fly out got Yutan out of trouble and helped them pull out the win.

Kult, Wacker, and Kennedy all had one run batted in during the contest.

Casey Stevens was the starter for the Chieftains and went four innings, gave up two earned runs, and had four strikeouts. In relief, Gage Kennedy went 1.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had a strikeout, while Braxton Wentworth pitched 1.1 innings and gave up no earned runs.

Yutan didn’t get the same result when they lost a close 6-4 game to the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels 6-4 on June 21. Playing a big factor in the loss was a three-run third that S.O.S was able to post.

The Chieftains were able to score their first run of the contest in the top of the second trailing 1-0. After a hit by pitch and walk given up by the Rebels, Gage Kennedy was able to score on an error by the catcher from third base.

With Timmy Hunt on with an error by the Rebels and Braxton Wentworth hitting a single to center, Caleb Daniell lined out to right driving in a run and giving Yutan a short lived 2-1 edge.

In the bottom of the third, SOS drove in three runs with two outs on a double, a triple, and an error at third base.

Despite the deficit, the Chieftains were able to keep scoring with one run in the fourth and then the fifth inning. Yutan’s run in the fourth was produced by a hit to shortstop by Janson Pilkington and Jesse Kult put a ball in play that brought in Jesse Keiser the next inning.

Caleb Daniell drove in the only run of the contest for Yutan in the loss. Coming up with one hit was Casey Stevens, Gage Kennedy, Braxton Wentworth, and Timmy Hunt.

In 2.2 innings pitched as the starter, Hunt gave up three earned runs and had three strikeouts. In relief, Stevens went three innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout and Braxton Wentworth pitched 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and registered one strikeout.

This week the Yutan seniors started the week off against Auburn on June 28. They have a rematch with S.O.S at home on June 24 at 8 p.m.