Yutan’s season comes to an end with a pair of losses

SCRIBNER- With everything on the line, the Yutan juniors legion baseball team was not able to get to the Class C State Tournament for the second year in a row on July 8 and 9 at the Class C Area 2 Tournament in Scribner. The Chieftains ended up going 0-2 with losses to Oakland 14-6 and then the top seed Pender 11-3.

Yutan’s best game of the tournament was the second game against a quality Pender squad. It was a 5-3 game up until the Pendragons surged for six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Trailing 4-0 heading into the top of the fourth, the Chieftains were able to score two runs. With two outs Maddox Wentworth hit a ground ball that an error was made on scoring Jack Edwards. Later on, Maddox Wentworth got home on a single to left field by Keegan Converse.

In the top of the fifth, Tyler Keiser was walked to the start inning. Several at-bats later with two outs, he stole home on a passed ball to cut Yutan’s deficit to two runs.

Three walks and a hit by pitch doomed the Chieftains in the bottom half of the inning and ultimately set up the huge scoring run put up by the Possums.

Finishing with one hit and one run batted in the loss was Converse. Carson Jurey was the starter in the game and pitched four innings, gave up seven earned runs, and had two strikeouts and Converse came on for 0.2 innings, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In the opening round against Oakland, the Knights used a five run second and sixth to pull out an eight run victory.

With a big deficit going into the fifth, the Chieftains were able to come up with five runs. Crossing home for Yutan was Converse, Austin Scheuler, Edwards, Maddox Wentworth, and Bennett Ell.

The first run of the game for Yutan was in the top of the first and was scored by Derek Wacker on a steal of home.

Despite a lot of growth along the way the Chieftains finish the year with a losing record and won’t have the opportunity to defend their Class C State Title from a season ago.