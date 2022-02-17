Yutan pushes six wrestlers through to the state meet

UTICA- In a tough district, the Yutan boys wrestling battled hard and qualified six wrestlers to the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the C-3 District Tournament at Centennial High School on Feb. 11 and 12. As a team, the Chieftains finished in fourth place overall with 132 points.
The only district champion for Yutan over the two-day stretch was Josh Jessen at 170 pounds. He pinned Cade Podany of Arlington, Nat McDonald of North Bend Central, and Aiden Cook of Ponca in 0:57, 0:49, and 5:35.
In the title match, he earned a medical forfeit against Garret Buschkamp of Crofton/Bloomfield.
Taking second place was Trev Arlt at 132 pounds and Derek Wacker at 182 pounds. Both of their losses came to wrestlers rated in the top five in the state.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Arlt pinned Levi Boardman of Johnson County Central in a 1:24 and then escaped with an 8-7 decision against Brayden Johnson of David City.
Against Class C No. 4 Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian, Arlt wasn’t able to pull off the upset and lost by a 5-1 decision.
Wacker won his first match against Casey Jeannoutot of Crofton/Bloomfield with a pin in 3:43 and then earned a 5-1 decision against Kaden Warneke of Battle Creek. In the first place match, Class C No. 1 Tre Daro picked up a 6-0 decision against him.
At 106 pounds, Janson Pilkington was the only third-place finisher for the Chieftains. He got to state by winning his quarterfinal match with a pin in 0:32 against Nicholas Johnson of Archbishop Bergan.
He then lost to Holden Velez of Ponca with a 12-6 decision in the semifinals. Pilkington recovered from that loss by winning a 12-6 decision against Holden Velez of Ponca and then pinning Kendall Schindler of David City in 3:26
Both Jesse Kult at 138 pounds and Isaac Kult at 145 pounds took 4th place and added 13 points to the team score.
In his first match of the tournament, Jesse Kult was able to hold on for a 9-7 decision against Cody Lutz of Louisville. He then lost a 3-0 decision against Seth McGrew of Lincoln Christian.
In the heartbreak round, he picked up a 7-2 decision against Braeden Buenther of Crofton/Bloomfield and then was pinned by Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran in 3:47 in the third and fourth place match.
Isaac Kult was able to pin Gavin Wortman of Quad County Northeast to start his tournament at 145. From there he won a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals against Josh Mace of Archbishop Bergan and then lost a 7-2 decision against William Poppe of Crofton/Bloomfield.
It only took him 0:28 to punch his ticket to state by pinning Blake Dickey of Louisville in the consolation semifinals. He would end up losing the third and fourth place match by a 3-1 decision against Ethan Underwood of David City.
Reaching the consolation semifinals but not winning for Yutan was Drew Krajicek at 113 pounds, Bryce Kolc at 120 pounds, Jett Arensberg at 152 pounds, and Jesse Keiser at 160 pounds.
The Chieftains wrestle in the first session with Class C at 9:30 a.m. at the State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The quarterfinals follow right after the first round.