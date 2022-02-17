Yutan pushes six wrestlers through to the state meet

At 106 pounds, Janson Pilkington was the only third-place finisher for the Chieftains. He got to state by winning his quarterfinal match with a pin in 0:32 against Nicholas Johnson of Archbishop Bergan.

He then lost to Holden Velez of Ponca with a 12-6 decision in the semifinals. Pilkington recovered from that loss by winning a 12-6 decision against Holden Velez of Ponca and then pinning Kendall Schindler of David City in 3:26

Both Jesse Kult at 138 pounds and Isaac Kult at 145 pounds took 4th place and added 13 points to the team score.

In his first match of the tournament, Jesse Kult was able to hold on for a 9-7 decision against Cody Lutz of Louisville. He then lost a 3-0 decision against Seth McGrew of Lincoln Christian.

In the heartbreak round, he picked up a 7-2 decision against Braeden Buenther of Crofton/Bloomfield and then was pinned by Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran in 3:47 in the third and fourth place match.

Isaac Kult was able to pin Gavin Wortman of Quad County Northeast to start his tournament at 145. From there he won a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals against Josh Mace of Archbishop Bergan and then lost a 7-2 decision against William Poppe of Crofton/Bloomfield.