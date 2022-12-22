Yutan pulls out all the stops against Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – From the start the Yutan girls basketball team dominated in a 58-19 victory over Fort Calhoun at home on Dec. 13. The Chieftains forced 23 steals in the contest which led to the lopsided victory over the Pioneers.

Up 4-0 to start the game, Haley Kube hit a three to make it a 7-0 contest. Yutan increased the lead to 11-0 after a fast break layup from Mylee Tichota.

To end the quarter, Laycee Josoff connected on a basket inside to put the Chieftains up 19-4 after one quarter of action.

Stealing a pair of balls and turning them into layups on the other end were Kennedy Andrews and Mylee Tichota, which put Yutan ahead by 27 points. Heading into halftime, the Chieftains lead had ballooned out to 35-8 over Fort Calhoun.

Out of the gate in the third, Kube knocked down another three to stretch Yutan’s edge out to 28 points. Mylee Tichota capped off the scoring in the quarter with a triple in the corner that put the Chieftains in front 48-17 heading to the fourth.

In the final frame, Kube hit a corner three that made it 51-17. Alyssa Husing capped off the game with the Yutan’s fifth made a trey to put the Chieftains up by 39 points.

Yutan shot 39% from the field and 33% from three in the contest. They also pulled down 24 rebounds and 11 assists.

Leading the Chieftains with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals was Mylee Tichota. Also hitting double figures with 14 and 11 points were Maura Tichota and Kube.

Dropping in seven points was Husing, Josoff scored six and Andrews finished with four.

It was another strong performance for Yutan in a 56-20 win at Conestoga on Dec. 17. The Chieftains shot 40% from the field, 33% from three and 55% from the free throw line in the 36-point victory.

For the game, Yutan had 30 rebounds compared to 21 for the Cougars. They also had 19 steals and 10 assists.

Having another strong outing with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals was Mylee Tichota. Also ending up with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists was Kube.

Josoff, Husing and Maura Tichota all scored seven points apiece. Finishing with two points was Jenna Benjamin and Andrews had one.

The Chieftains started the week off with a game at Raymond Central on Dec. 20. They were back at home at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 against Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo.