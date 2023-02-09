YUTAN – With the end of the regular season around the corner, the Yutan girls basketball team played one of their best games of the year against Syracuse on Feb. 2 at home. The Chieftains caused havoc for the Rockets all night and ended up pulling out a 59-18 victory.

“I don’t know if we have played a more complete game than the one we just played right there,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said after the game. “This is a really good time of the year to play the way we are. We had a ton of kids who did great things out there and their effort was awesome. I am proud of where we are at and hopefully we can keep things rolling.”

With a 7-3 lead in the beginning, Alyssa Husing hit a corner three that put them up 10-3. The Rockets closed the quarter on a 4-1 scoring run and pulled within four at 11-7.

Yutan quickly went up by double digits in the second with a pair of threes from Husing and Haley Kube. Layups from Laycee Josoff and Mylee Tichota increased the Chieftains edge to 21-9.

Husing made her third trey of the first half to close out the scoring and give Yutan a 26-11 advantage at the break.

Right out of the gate in the third, the Chieftains got another three from Husing. The next time down the court, it was Kube hitting a triple that put Yutan in front 32-13.

A pair of buckets from Maura Tichota underneath to end the third quarter gave the Chieftains a commanding 40-18 lead going to the final frame.

Yutan started the fourth with a pair of threes from Husing and Mylee Tichota. After that, the bench carried the Chieftains to the finish line of a 41-point win.

From the field, Yutan shot 50% and made 44% from three. On the boards, they had 17 rebounds to go along with 13 assists and 19 steals.

Husing and Mylee Tichota both scored15 points apiece and Maura Tichota put up 11. Josoff finished with five points, Kube ended up with three and Jenna Trent, Madison Wilson, Jenna Benjamin, Olivia Chapman and Kennedy Andrew each had two.

On Jan. 31, Yutan had its first game of the week when they took on Louisville. In the first half, the Chieftains outscored the Lions 14-4 in the first quarter and 19-4 in the second on their way to a commanding 67-29 win.

Once again, Yutan shot 50% from the field and made 40% from three. They also had 22 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals.

Husing scored 14 points and was 4-of-9 from the arc. Putting up 12 points was Maura Tichota and Josoff had 11 points. The freshman Mylee Tichota scored seven points, Delaney Shield and Benjamin had six and Chapman finished with five.

The Chieftains closed out a busy week with a 56-47 loss to Class C-1 No. 8 Malcolm on Feb. 4. Yutan had chances to win, but just couldn’t get it done due to a 56% free throw shooting performance.

The game was very closely played with the biggest point margin being three points in the second and third. Unfortunately for the Chieftains, they were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in all of those quarters.

Leading Yutan with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal was Maura Tichota. Also in double figures were Josoff with 13 points and eight rebounds and Kube with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds. Husing was limited to just four points and Andrews and Mylee Tichota finished with two.

This week the Chieftains played at Bishop Neumann on Feb. 7. They close out the regular season at Wakefield at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.