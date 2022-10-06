Yutan picks up two wins on home court

YUTAN- With around a month to go in the regular season, the Yutan Volleyball Team has already hit the 20 win mark on the year with victories over Mead and Conestoga at home on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29. The Chieftains knocked off the Raiders in straight sets 25-20, 25-15 and 25-12 and the Cougars in four sets 25-19, 25-18, 23-25 and then 25-18.

In the match against Mead, Gabi Tederman was able to pick up an ace to start the match to give the Chieftains a 3-1 advantage. A kill from McKenna Jones on the right side pushed it out to 15-7 in favor of Yutan.

Midway through the set, the Raiders made a comeback that was halted by back-to-back kills from Maura Tichota that gave the Chieftains a five-point win.

The service line continued to help Yutan out in the second set as Jones earned an ace that put Yutan in front 8-4. Later in the set, Jones did work at the net as well with a block that secured a 10-point victory and 2-0 lead for the Chieftains.

As the match wore on, Yutan got tougher and tougher with Maura Tichota getting a kill to give her team a lead in the third. The Chieftains never look back after that point and earned a 13-point set win to close out the match.

Filling up the stat sheet with 15 assists, six kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks was Jones. Amelia North had 17 assists, five digs, two aces and one kill.

Getting nine kills, 10 digs, one block and one ace was Mylee Tichota and her sister Maura Tichota added nine kills, seven digs, one block and one assist. Gabi Tederman was a good presence up front with six kills, one block, one ace and 10 digs.

Yutan’s second match on Thursday was a conference matchup with Conestoga.

The Chieftains raced out to a 2-0 lead in the match after winning the first set by six and the second set by seven. After coming up on the wrong end of a close set in the third, Yutan put the Cougars away for good by winning the fourth by seven.

The freshman Mylee Tichota led the team with 11 kills, 18 digs, six blocks and one assist in the win. Picking up seven kills, 15 digs and two blocks was Ellie Lloyd and Maura Tichota had seven kills, 15 digs, two blocks and two aces.

Earning five kills, 18 digs and one assist was Tederman. In the back row, Amelia North had 17 assists and two aces and Jones ended with nine assists and five aces.

This week the Chieftains played at Ashland-Greenwood on Oct. 4. They will be also competing in a triangular at Louisville at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.