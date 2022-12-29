Yutan overcomes slow start to knock off RC

RAYMOND – Capitol conference opponents Yutan and Raymond Central met up in Raymond for a boys basketball contest before the Christmas Break on Dec. 20. Despite falling behind early, the Chieftains were able to roar back and knock off the Mustangs 65-40.

During the first quarter, Raymond Central went up 10-2 after a fast break layup from Isaak Fredrickson and a three-pointer from Tate Roubal. Later in the quarter with a two-point advantage, Fredrickson hit a three to give the Mustangs a 15-10 lead going to the second.

Trailing 19-17, Wyatt Svoboda hit a corner three that made it 20-19 in favor of Raymond Central. After a four point scoring spurt by Yutan, Fredrickson hit another three that tied the game at 23 apiece.

To end the half, Maddox Wentworth hit a triple for the Chieftains that gave them a 28-26 lead at the break.

Yutan continued to score in the third with a pair of three-pointers from Nolan Timm and Maddox Wentworth that put the Chieftains up by eight points. In total, Yutan finished with 21 points in the quarter and had a 49-31 lead on the Mustangs.

Raymond Central tried to make a comeback in the fourth with a three from Rylan Stover. It wasn’t enough, as the Mustangs were outscored 16-9 in the final frame and lost to the Chieftains by 25 points.

On the glass, Yutan pulled down 41 rebounds compared to 22 for Raymond Central. The Chieftains also had eight steals and the Mustangs finished with four.

Timm paced Yutan with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Both scoring 10 points were Drake Trent and Owen Sutter.

Scoring 12 points for Raymond Central was Fredrickson. Stover dropped in seven, Roubal had six and both Dawson Potter and Tavion Johnson had five.

This week the Mustangs are playing in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. They take on Sterling at 4 p.m. in the first round on Thursday.