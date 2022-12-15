Yutan overcomes rough start to get victory

YUTAN – A slow start offensively, wasn’t enough to hold down the Yutan boys basketball team in a 47-35 victory over Arlington at home on Dec. 6. The Chieftains trailed by 10 points at one point in the contest but surged back into the lead with a strong second and third quarter offensively.

To start the contest, the Eagles couldn’t miss with 17 points in the first quarter of action. On the other side, Yutan struggled to get going and as a result, trailed 17-7.

The offense for Yutan started to pick up in the second quarter with a three from Carson Jurey that made it a 10-point game. A few possessions later, Nolan Timm hit a triple, trimming Arlington’s lead to 23-17.

By halftime, the Chieftains got even closer to the Eagles and were only down 25-21.

The positive momentum for Yutan trickled over into the third with Timm hitting another three. This gave the Chieftains their first lead since the first quarter at 26-25.

Yutan didn’t stop there and ended up racking up 17 points by the end of the third. The strongest scoring quarter for the Chieftains gave them a 38-31 edge heading to the final frame.

There was no comeback in the cards for Arlington in the fourth as Yutan’s defense limited them to just four points. Nine more points put up by the Chieftains helped them secure a 47-35 victory and move to 2-1 on the year.

In the game, Yutan had 44 rebounds, five assists and five steals. From the field, they shot 33% and 55% from the free throw line.

Three pointers have been a big part of the Chieftains game this season. Against the Eagles, they were 20% from behind the arc.

Putting the team on his back in the win was Timm with 26 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist. Carson Jurye had eight points and five rebounds and AJ Arensberg put in five points and had six rebounds.

Ending up with four points was Maddox Wentworth, Drake Trent scored three and Owen Sutter had one point.

Yutan started this week with a road game at Fort Calhoun on Dec. 13. They will be on the road again at Conestoga at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.