Yutan notches quality victory over Wakefield

YUTAN- The Yutan girls basketball team capped off what has been a spectacular regular season with a 64-54 victory over a 16-7 Wakefield squad on Feb. 11 at home. They had a massive margin in the rebounding category with 41 compared to 23 for the Trojans and shot 50% from the field.

To start the game off, Haley Kube was able to hit a three that put the Chieftains up 3-0. Later on, she hit another one to stretch Yutan’s advantage out to 10-4.

The Trojans fought back from their early deficit and outscored the Chieftains 11-6 the rest of the quarter. Yutan retained a one-point lead up 16-15 after one.

Tichota started the second quarter off by making a three that extended the Chieftains lead to four points. A three from Laycee Josoff late in the half put Yutan up 34-28.

Wakefield was able to hold the Chieftains to their lowest point total of the game with 10 points in the third. After the Trojans scored 13 points, it was a one possession game at 44-41 with one quarter remaining.