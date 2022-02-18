Yutan notches quality victory over Wakefield

YUTAN- The Yutan girls basketball team capped off what has been a spectacular regular season with a 64-54 victory over a 16-7 Wakefield squad on Feb. 11 at home. They had a massive margin in the rebounding category with 41 compared to 23 for the Trojans and shot 50% from the field.
To start the game off, Haley Kube was able to hit a three that put the Chieftains up 3-0. Later on, she hit another one to stretch Yutan’s advantage out to 10-4.
The Trojans fought back from their early deficit and outscored the Chieftains 11-6 the rest of the quarter. Yutan retained a one-point lead up 16-15 after one.
Tichota started the second quarter off by making a three that extended the Chieftains lead to four points. A three from Laycee Josoff late in the half put Yutan up 34-28.
Wakefield was able to hold the Chieftains to their lowest point total of the game with 10 points in the third. After the Trojans scored 13 points, it was a one possession game at 44-41 with one quarter remaining.
Yutan was able to build a sizeable edge at 51-43 to start the fourth by going on a 7-2 scoring run that was capped off with a three from Tichota. From there on, the game was never in doubt as the Chieftains went on to win by 10.
Scoring 12 points apiece for Yutan in the win was Tichota and Kube. Tichota also had 10 rebounds to give her a double-double and Kube had six assists.
Finishing with 10 points was Heidi Krajicek, Shaylynn Campbell had eight, Jade Lewis scored seven, Ellie Lloyd dropped in four, and Maycee Hays and Christina Kerkman finished with two points.
Against Saunders County rival Bishop Neumann On Feb. 8, the Chieftains struggled to score the ball in a 57-29 home defeat.
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers were leading 8-3 in the first quarter when Kali Jurgensmeier stole the ball and converted on the other end with a layup. After a pair of baskets by both the Chieftains and Neumann, it was 12-5 in favor of the Cavaliers going to the second.
Kinslee Bosak was able to time a pass from Yutan perfectly and stole the ball and made a layup to put Neumann up 16-5. Back-to-back three-pointers from Elsa Vederal increased the Cavaliers edge over the Chieftains to 32-10 at the half.
Yutan continued to struggle to score into the third where they were held to eight points by the aggressive Neumann defense. They did get two threes in the quarter from Hays and Tichota.
With little time remaining in the third, Vederal knocked down a three for the Cavaliers which increased their lead to 49-18.
Off the bench, Ana Fisher was able to hit a three for Neumann that put them ahead 53-18 to start the fourth. The Chieftains closed the game out with a pair of threes from Hays and Alyssa Husing.
Scoring seven points apiece to lead Yutan was Hays and Tichota. Lewis, Laycee Josoff, and Husing all added three points, while Kube, Kerkman, and Lloyd finished with two points.
The Chieftains are hosting the C2-1 Subdistrict this week. They took on Weeping Water at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. With a win, they would move on to play the winner of Omaha Christian Academy and Nebraska City Lourdes on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.