Yutan native to speak on Nebraska’s historical monuments during Wahoo Library presentation

WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers is the subject of the Wahoo Public Library presentation for Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” by historian and Yutan native Jeff Barnes is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people. Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful, and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques, and statues.