Yutan moves up to No. 6 in Class C-2

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan volleyball team is playing some of its best volleyball towards the end of the regular season, going perfect last week. They defeated Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville and Fort Calhoun in home matches.
In a triangular with Nebraska Capitol Conference foes Louisville and Fort Calhoun, the Chieftains were able to make light work of both squads.
During Yutan’s first match against Louisville, the Chieftains were able to gain big leads and kept their foot on the pedal. As a result, they defeated the Lions 25-8 and 25-15.
Leading Yutan with six kills and one block in the match was Maura Tichota. Haley Bedlan had five kills, 18 digs and one ace and Kaitlyn Bisaillon had five kills, five digs,and one ace.
Earning four kills and seven digs was Ellie Lloyd and Brennan Jacobs had three kills and one block. Pacing the team defensively was Heidi Krajicek with 18 assists and 11 digs, while Christina Kerkman had 11 digs and one ace.
In match two of the night for Yutan, something that rarely happens in volleyball occurred. The Chieftains didn’t give up a single point to the Pioneers as they won set one 25-0. They continued their dominant performance in the second, where they picked a 25-14 set win.
Lloyd led the team with eight kills, while Bedlan had three kills, 11 digs and eight ace serves. Ending the night with two kills and two blocks was Tichota, Krajicek had 15 assists and Kerkman had six digs.
Earlier in the week, the Chieftains had a match against an improving Ashland-Greenwood squad. Yutan won the first two sets 25-16, but they suffered a setback, losing 8-25 in the third. After falling flat, the Chieftains had a good response, winning the fourth 25-16.
Picking up 13 kills and 13 digs in the match was Bedlan, with Tichota recording seven kills and three blocks and Lloyd earning six kills and 12 digs. Krajicek had 27 assists and 17 digs and Kerkman registered 14 digs and four aces.
This week Yutan is taking part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball Tournament taking place Oct. 12 through Oct. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.