Yutan moves up to No. 6 in Class C-2

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan volleyball team is playing some of its best volleyball towards the end of the regular season, going perfect last week. They defeated Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville and Fort Calhoun in home matches.

In a triangular with Nebraska Capitol Conference foes Louisville and Fort Calhoun, the Chieftains were able to make light work of both squads.

During Yutan’s first match against Louisville, the Chieftains were able to gain big leads and kept their foot on the pedal. As a result, they defeated the Lions 25-8 and 25-15.

Leading Yutan with six kills and one block in the match was Maura Tichota. Haley Bedlan had five kills, 18 digs and one ace and Kaitlyn Bisaillon had five kills, five digs,and one ace.

Earning four kills and seven digs was Ellie Lloyd and Brennan Jacobs had three kills and one block. Pacing the team defensively was Heidi Krajicek with 18 assists and 11 digs, while Christina Kerkman had 11 digs and one ace.

In match two of the night for Yutan, something that rarely happens in volleyball occurred. The Chieftains didn’t give up a single point to the Pioneers as they won set one 25-0. They continued their dominant performance in the second, where they picked a 25-14 set win.