Yutan man to pay restitution, $10k fine for lying on taxes

YUTAN – A 66-year-old Yutan man has been ordered to pay $257,731 in restitution and a $10,000 fine for lying on his tax returns for years and hiding the money in an account in the Philippines.

Wayne Morris pleaded guilty to making false statements on a tax return.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him March 26 to six months of community confinement and six months of home confinement, in addition to the restitution and fine, of which he already has paid $165,000. He was ordered to pay the remainder within 30 days.

He also was given one year of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Morris opened Roofmasters in 2001, providing roofing services in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

The IRS reviewed tax returns filed by Morris and his roofing business and also bank records, both personal and business-related, and determined he had been claiming far less in gross receipts on his tax returns when compared with financial transactions.

Sharp said Morris had reported very low amounts of earned income on his returns and at one point appeared to qualify for the Earned Income Credit. He also failed to report a bank account in the Philippines and interest accrued on the money deposited in the foreign account.