Yutan lowers tax levy slightly for 2020-2021

YUTAN – The tax levy for residents in Yutan will be slightly lower for the coming year.

The Yutan City Council approved the budget and the tax request during its regular meeting on Sept. 15. The levy is $0.413902 per $100 of valuation, a minor decrease from the previous year due to an increase in the property valuation within city limits. The 2019-2020 levy was $0.413933. The property tax request for 2020-2021 is $276,957.00, a 2% increase over last year.

The council also approved a 1% increase in restricted funds, something that is regularly done by government entities in the state.

The council also authorized the city staff to spend up to $35,098.00 for work specified in a bid from Sargent Drilling on well No. 2. City Administrator Cole Bockelmann told the council that Sargent Drilling pulled the piping and pump from the well and found there was damage to the pipes and minor damage to the pump bearings. The well casing was not damaged.

Bockelmann and Utility Superintendent Eric Wilke suggested that the pump be replaced to avoid further damage. They also recommended that the pipes, which were originally steel as called for in the design plan, be replaced with plastic pipe.