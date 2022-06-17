Yutan knocks off Pioneers in rain shortened contest

YUTAN- The Yutan juniors legion team went .500 in the second week of their season splitting a pair of games. The Chieftains beat Fort Calhoun 6-5 in a rain shortened game on June 7 and then lost to Columbus 9-2 on June 10.

The game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday, end up being cut short by the rain and hail that swept over the area during the evening. Despite this, the two teams were able to get through five full innings of play.

Bennett Ell started off the top of the second by reaching base on a hit. He would end up scoring on a double hit by Zach Kennedy.

In the top of the third, the first three batters for Yutan came from the top of the order. Keegan Converse, Austin Scheuler, and Jesse Keiser all reached base and came around to score to make it a 4-0 contest.

The Pioneers finally got on the board in the top of the fourth. They would squeeze five runs across to go up by one.

Trailing 5-4, the Chieftains Braxton Wentworth and Keegan Converse singled. They both were driven in later on in the inning to put Yutan back up by one.

Fort Calhoun was able to get one batter up in the top of the sixth. He ended up reaching base with a single.

After that, the weather took over the game and it never resumed after that.

Starting the game and pitching three scoreless innings for Yutan was Braxton Wentworth. Pitching two innings with five earned runs given up and picking up the win was Mason Reed.

In a dominant pitching performance from Columbus, the Chieftains were held to two runs on one hit Friday.

The first of the runs scored by Yutan came in the first. After two strikeouts, Tyler Keiser was able to reach base with a single and would get around and score.

In the third inning, Yutan didn’t even have to get a hit to drive a run in. Austin Scheuler was walked followed by the next three batters for the Chieftains.

Columbus would score three in the second, five in the third, and then one in the fourth as they went on to win in dominant fashion.

Jack Edwards started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings. In relief, Carson Jurey went 1 1/3 innings.

Currently, the Yutan juniors are 2-1 on the year. They won their opener the prior week at Lincoln Lutheran by a final of 9-6.