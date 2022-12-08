Yutan knocks off Knights in home opener

YUTAN – The Yutan girls basketball team started the new season off on the right foot with a 39-31 victory over Elmwood-Murdock at home on Dec. 1. Powering the Chieftains win was a strong second quarter.

Up 7-2 in the first quarter, Alyssa Husing hit a three up top to make it an eight point game. E-M finished the first on a 4-0 run to get within four at 10-6.

The three ball played a huge role in the scoring outbreak for the Chieftains in the second. Kennedy Andrews hit one and Maura Tichota knocked down two to help Yutan got into halftime up 26-13.

Maura Tichota added her third triple of the game in third quarter to make it 29-17 in favor of the Chieftains.

Despite getting outscored 8-7 in the third and then 16-7 in the fourth, Yutan able to hold on for an eight-point victory.

At the free throw line, the Chieftains shot 57% for the game and made 38% of their shots from the field. They also pulled down 30 rebounds, had 10 assists and eight steals.

Leading Yutan with 13 points in the win was Maura Tichota and Husing scored nine. Senior Laycee Josoff had eight points, Andrew scored three and Jade Lewis, Haley Kube and Mylee Tichota each finished with two points.

The next night, Yutan was not able to replicate their success in a 64-19 loss to Lincoln Christian on the road.

A major reason for the lopsided defeat, was the fact that the Chieftains only shot 14.3% from the field. They also had 16 rebounds, four steals and turned the ball over 23 times.

Maura Tichota, Alyssa Husing and Josoff all had four points. Finishing with three points were Kube and Olivia Chapman and Andrew had one point.

This week Yutan was at home against Arlington on Dec. 6. They have another home contest against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.