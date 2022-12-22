Yutan knocks off Bluejays in home dual

YUTAN – The Yutan boys wrestling team held their home triangular with Ashland-Greenwood and West Point-Beemer on Dec. 15. On the day, the Chieftains went 1-1 knocking off the Bluejays 34-18 and then fell 42-34 to the Cadets.

Against A-G, the dual started at 126 pounds. Bryce Kolc got Yutan started out on the right foot with a pin against Matthew McConnell in 2:12.

Next on the mat was Trev Arlt at 145 pounds. The senior wasted no time pinning Coy Beetison in 1:24.

Also picking up pins were Derek Wacker at 220 pounds against Jaden Wilsey in 1:22 and Janson Pilkington over Davis Brady in 2:19 at 120. Winning a 13-2 major decision over Jackson Meyer at 160 was Jesse Kult.

Despite losing to West Point-Beemer, the Chieftains won six of the eight matches that were wrestled in the dual.

Out of the gate, Pilkington at 120 pounds and Kolc at 132 pinned Cayden Johnson and Jaxon Fisher in 1:36 and 1:08. Earning the third pin of the dual in 0:50 at 138 was Arlt against Tripp Meier.

Kult got very close to ending his match at 152 with a pin against Sebastian Ramirez. He was still able to win with a 13-1 major decision.

Having a solid match at 160 pounds was Tyler Keiser who pinned Jackson Winn in 3:42.

Wacker was the final wrestler on the mat at 195 pounds. He wasted no time defeating Jimmy Maya with a pin in just 0:53.

Two days later, Yutan was back in action at the Dan Mowinkel Invite at Logan View. In a 17-team tournament, the Chieftains came in eighth place with 75 points.

Winning at 195 pounds was Wacker with a 4-0 record. After receiving a bye in the first round, he knocked off Dahkota Zlomke of Battle Creek with a 10-1 major decision.

Wacker ended the day by defeating Max Denson with a 6-3 decision in the semifinals and then won a 3-2 decision against undefeated Hunter Oborny of Milford in the finals.

Getting second place were Pilkington at 113 pounds and Arlt at 132. Both went 3-1 at their respective weight classes.

Pilkington got a bye in the first round and then pinned Kobe Micke of Scotus Central Catholic and Kendall Schindler of David City in 0:27 and 4:30. In the finals, he was overmatched by Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow and was pinned in 0:48.

Getting a pin in 3:47 against Ryan Schram of Fillmore Central was Arlt. He then picked up a 3-1 decision against Sean Stanton of Milford and won in sudden victory with a 4-2 decision against Brayden Johnson of David City.

Arlt’s win streak came to a halt in the finals against Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun who pinned him in a 1:55.

Not medaling at the meet but picking up at least one win were Kult at 152 pounds, Tannen Honke at 145, Jaxon Wood at 138 and Kolc at 126.

Yutan was off this week and had no competitions. Their next meet is the Fillmore Central Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30.