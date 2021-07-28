Yutan Juniors win state championship

PENDER – They are still celebrating in Yutan a week later.

The Yutan Junior Legion baseball team claimed the Class C state title with a 1-0 shutout over Lincoln Christian in the championship game on July 21 after blazing through the winner’s bracket last week.

Chieftain hurler Casey Stevens started on the mound and he allowed just three hits and struck out four in seven innings. He was credited with the win.

The game remained at a scoreless tie until the bottom of the fourth inning. Derek Wacker singled on a fly ball to the pitcher. Gage Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Wacker. Despite having two on base in the seventh inning, Lincoln Christian could not score and Yutan went on to win.

Wacker was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Yutan offensively. Braxton Wentworth, Isaac Kult and Jesse Kult each had one hit for the Chieftains.

Yutan broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat Syracuse 11-2 in the semifinals on July 20 in Pender.