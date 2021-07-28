Yutan Juniors win state championship

PENDER – They are still celebrating in Yutan a week later.
The Yutan Junior Legion baseball team claimed the Class C state title with a 1-0 shutout over Lincoln Christian in the championship game on July 21 after blazing through the winner’s bracket last week.
Chieftain hurler Casey Stevens started on the mound and he allowed just three hits and struck out four in seven innings. He was credited with the win.
The game remained at a scoreless tie until the bottom of the fourth inning. Derek Wacker singled on a fly ball to the pitcher. Gage Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Wacker. Despite having two on base in the seventh inning, Lincoln Christian could not score and Yutan went on to win.
Wacker was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Yutan offensively. Braxton Wentworth, Isaac Kult and Jesse Kult each had one hit for the Chieftains.
Yutan broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat Syracuse 11-2 in the semifinals on July 20 in Pender.
Syracuse scored first in the bottom of the second inning on a passed ball. In the top of the fifth, Hebenstreit walked and Jesse Keiser singled on a line drive to center. Jesse Kult reached base on a walk to load the bases. Stevens hit a ground ball and reached first on an error and scored Keegan Converse, who was running for Hebenstreit.
The game remained tied at 1-1 until the top of the sixth inning when Jesse Kult singled on a line drive to left field to score Creek Kennedy, who had reached base on a single. Yutan secured the victory with eight runs in the seventh inning.
Gage Kennedy started on the mound for Yutan and allowed two hits and one run in his one and one-third innings. Frankie Hebenstreit lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and no runs as he struck out two. Sam Petersen pitched two innings in relief, recording the last six outs to earn the save.
Jesse Keiser was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Chieftains. Stevens, Petersen, Caleb Daniell, Gage Kennedy and Jesse Kult each hit singles.
Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.