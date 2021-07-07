Yutan High School captures Cellular Cup bragging rights

The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities.

In the All-School Division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs and earn additional points for placing in NSAA Championship events.

All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a State Championship event, receive points.

In activities’ Championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.

In playoff events involving teams in a split classification, the same top eight positions in that event’s class (example D1 and D2) will earn full points for their class competition. If there are fewer than eight schools from a classification in the event, only those schools represented, are eligible to receive points. Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows, first place (50 points), second place (45 points), third place (40 points), fourth place (35 points), fifth place (30 points), sixth place (25 points), seventh place (20 points) and eighth place (15 points).

