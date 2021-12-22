Yutan has dominant performance against quality Clipper Squad

MALCOLM- Coming up big when his team needed him the most was the role that Jake Richmond played against Malcolm on the road on Dec. 13. He led the Chieftains with 22 points in a 54-33 victory over a 4-3 Clipper team.
Richmond helped Yutan get off to a 7-0 run thanks to a three-pointer up top. This was a part of a 22-8 run for the Chieftains in the first quarter.
In the second, Sam Petersen brought the Yutan faithful to their feet when he came up with a dunk increasing the lead to 18 points. Heading into halftime the Chieftains had a 32-12 lead.
For the first time in the game, Malcolm outscored Yutan 14-11 in the third. Despite this, the Chieftains were able to get three’s from Richmond and Ben Denly making it 43-26 leading into the final frame.
If you thought Richmond was done making three-pointers in the fourth, then think again. He was able to make back-to-back three’s increasing Yutan’s lead to 49-26.
Paul Kirchmann closed the game out with a steal that he converted for a layup that put the Chieftains up by 21 points.
On top of his 22 points, Richmond had three defensive rebounds and a steal. Recording eight points and seven rebounds was Carter Tichota, Petersen had six points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, Braxton Wentworth scored three points and two steals, and Gage Kennedy, Kirchmann, Drake Trent, and Nolan Timm had two points.
Against an undefeated Fort Calhoun squad at home the next day, the Chieftains were not as fortunate. In what was a close game throughout, they fell to the Pioneers 48-42.
Out of the gate, Yutan was up by one. After a three made by Petersen, it was 11-7 Chieftains heading to the second quarter.
The strong start for Yutan continued into the second where Richmond made two threes to put the Chieftains up 20-16. At halftime, it was 26-23 in favor of the home team.
Early on in the second half, it was back and forth between Yutan and Fort Calhoun after Richmond made a three. Both teams battled to a 13-13 draw in the quarter, leaving the Chieftains up 39-36.
To start the fourth the Pioneers started on an 11-0 run. Late in the game, Tichota was able to make a three but those were the only points scored by Yutan in the quarter.
Leading the team with 13 points was Richmond, while Denly had 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Scoring eight points, pulling down five rebounds, three assists, and two steals was Petersen. Timm finished with five points and two assists, Tichota had three points, and Drake Trent scored two points.
On Friday, Dec. 17 Yutan was back at home against Conestoga. The Chieftains started the game out on a 15-2 run and never looked back in a 56-43 victory against the Cougars.
During the game, Yutan was also able to outscore Conestoga 13-10 in the third and 17-15 in the fourth. The only quarter that the Cougars outscored the Chieftains was in the second when they had 16 points to Yutan’s 11.
Finishing with a game-high 15 points were Richmond and Denly. Timm ended up scoring 11 points, Petersen had ten, Tichota recorded three, and Trent had two.
The Chieftains closed out their games before Christmas Break against Raymond Central at home on Dec. 21. Coming into the game the Mustangs had a .500 record and were coming off a loss to Malcolm in their last game.