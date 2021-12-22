Yutan has dominant performance against quality Clipper Squad

Against an undefeated Fort Calhoun squad at home the next day, the Chieftains were not as fortunate. In what was a close game throughout, they fell to the Pioneers 48-42.

Out of the gate, Yutan was up by one. After a three made by Petersen, it was 11-7 Chieftains heading to the second quarter.

The strong start for Yutan continued into the second where Richmond made two threes to put the Chieftains up 20-16. At halftime, it was 26-23 in favor of the home team.

Early on in the second half, it was back and forth between Yutan and Fort Calhoun after Richmond made a three. Both teams battled to a 13-13 draw in the quarter, leaving the Chieftains up 39-36.

To start the fourth the Pioneers started on an 11-0 run. Late in the game, Tichota was able to make a three but those were the only points scored by Yutan in the quarter.

Leading the team with 13 points was Richmond, while Denly had 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Scoring eight points, pulling down five rebounds, three assists, and two steals was Petersen. Timm finished with five points and two assists, Tichota had three points, and Drake Trent scored two points.