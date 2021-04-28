Yutan golfers win David City Invitational

DAVID CITY – The Yutan golf team traveled to David City to take part in the David City Invitational held at the David City Golf Club on a cool and cloudy afternoon on April 21.

Yutan was able to capture the school’s first ever team championship at the meet.

The Chieftains left with

three medalists including junior Jake Richmond who signed for a 78 after an impressive 18-hole performance.

Senior Will Elgert finished fifth at the meet after carding an 80. He won a scorecard playoff.

Senior Brady Timm also won a scorecard playoff and ended up seventh with an 18-

hole total of 81.

Yutan returned to action on April 22 when they hosted Ashland-Greenwood at the Country Drive Golf Club near Yutan.

The format was set up as a two-man scramble event over the nine-hole layout.

Individual results were not available.

